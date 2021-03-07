Brexit activist Nigel Farage withdraws from politics
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage withdraws from politics - Brexit party leader Nigel Farage points to a small Britain flag during a plenary session of the European Parliament. Farage has announced he is retiring from politics and stepping down from his role as chairman of the Reform UK party. - Michael Kappeler/dpa
British politician and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has announced he is retiring from politics and stepping down from his role as chairman of the Reform UK party.

Brexit is done and there is no going back on that, Farage told the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday.

Farage, a populist who led the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, said he had planned to retire a few times before, but this time he really was leaving the political stage.

His previous party, the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip), was considered a driving force behind Britain's departure from the EU following the 2016 referendum.

Britain finally left the bloc last year, and the transition period following Brexit ended in December. The country struck a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal at the end of 2020 but continues to grapple with the legislative effects of its departure from the bloc.