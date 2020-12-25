EU ambassadors begin reviewing post-Brexit trade deal

EU ambassadors meeting on post-Brexit trade deal in Brussels - European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier (R) attends the EU ambassadors meeting to start reviewing the new post-Brexit trade deal. Britain and the European Union have struck a historic post-Brexit trade deal just days before London was set to free-fall out of the bloc's tariff-free single market on January 1. - Zucchi-Enzo/EU Council/dpa
The 27 EU ambassadors are convening in Brussels on Friday morning to start reviewing the new post-Brexit trade deal, a spokesperson for the German EU presidency said. After a last-minute deal struck on Thursday, the ambassadors will now have to sift through thousands of pages to determine whether their countries can accept the terms and conditions. "EU member states will now start reviewing the 1,246 pages of the EU-UK agreement and continue with this daunting exercise during the next few days," EU Council presidency spokesman Sebastian Fischer said. The chief negotiator for the European Union...