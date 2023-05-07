Britain celebrates with street parties and a concert after King Charles' coronation

By Michael Holden and Alistair Smout LONDON (Reuters) -Neighbourhoods around Britain will hold street parties and King Charles will attend a concert featuring the likes of singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli at Windsor Castle on Sunday in celebrations to mark his coronation. Amid scenes of pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for 70 years. Charles and Camilla have not been seen since they appeared to cheering crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronati...