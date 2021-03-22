Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, company over Xinjiang

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a construction company over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on Beijing. Earlier on Monday, the United States announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including a top security director. Britain has repeatedly denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that it says are taking place a...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
GOP lawmaker launches fact-free diatribe against DC statehood: 'It'd be the only state without a car dealership!'
March 22, 2021
Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) on Monday went on a fact-free diatribe against a proposal to make Washington D.C. a state by falsely claiming that it would be the only state in America to lack a car dealership.
During a hearing on D.C. statehood legislation, Hice complained that making the nation's capital a state would give it "special" treatment even though its nearly 700,000 residents currently have no representation in either chamber of Congress.
<p>Hice then tried to claimed that D.C. lacks the features of other states throughout the country.</p><p>"It would be the only state, the only state without an airport and without a car dealership and without a capital city and without a landfill!" he fumed. "D.C. statehood would be of money grab from neighboring states and a power grab!"</p><p>In fact, <a href="https://www.cars.com/dealers/buy/washington-dc/" target="_blank">a quick search of Cars.com reveals</a> that there are multiple car dealerships located in Washington D.C.</p><p><em>Watch the video below</em>.<br/></p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gkWpDNGnNlo" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says prison like being a 'stormtrooper'
March 22, 2021
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term in a penal colony outside Moscow, on Monday compared his daily routine in prison to that of a stormtrooper in Star Wars.
In a post on Instagram, the 44-year-old opposition politician described two parts of his early morning routine that he said he "adores".
<p>The first, he wrote, comes shortly after prisoners are awakened at 6:00 am.</p><p>The convicts are immediately taken to the prison yard, Navalny said, where they prepare for morning exercises by listening to the Russian national anthem over loudspeakers and a voice that yells: "All hail our free Fatherland!"</p><p>Then the prisoners begin marching in place, a part of the routine Navalny wrote that, at his suggestion, "everyone in my squadron is calling 'The Empire Strikes Back'".</p><p>"At this moment, I imagine that I'm filming a Russian remake of Star Wars, where instead of imperial stormtroopers there are prisoners in pea jackets and hats with earflaps," Navalny said.</p><p>"Defending the interests of the Emperor, space prisoners travel from planet to planet, suppressing the rebels. But wherever they are, at exactly 6:05 am they listen to the anthem, at 6:10 am they do exercises," he added.</p><p>The anti-corruption crusader's comments were the second time he has made a statement since he confirmed that he would be serving his sentence in one of the most notorious facilities in Russia's extensive network of over 600 labour colonies.</p><p>In his first Instagram post from prison one week earlier, Navalny wrote that he was locked up in a "real concentration camp".</p><p>Earlier Monday a Russian military court rejected Navalny's complaint over a lack of a criminal investigation into his poisoning.</p><p>The Kremlin critic has accused Russian investigators of not launching a probe to find those responsible for an attack on him with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in August last year.</p><p>Navalny says the poisoning was carried out on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.</p><p>After spending months in Germany recovering from the attack, Navalny returned to Moscow in mid-January and was immediately detained by authorities on charges of violating parole while abroad. He was sentenced to jail time in February.</p><p>In both of his Instagram posts from prison, Navalny has projected an air of optimism, ending Monday's with "May the force be with you!" and a winking-face emoji.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
US Supreme Court to weigh restoring Boston Marathon bomber death sentence
March 22, 2021
The US Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider whether to reinstate the death penalty for one of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombers -- setting up a potential dilemma for President Joe Biden who opposes capital punishment.
The previous Donald Trump administration asked the high court to weigh in on the case after a federal appeals court overturned Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.
<p>Tsarnaev, 27, was 19 when he and his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev planted two home-made bombs near the finish line of the April 15, 2013 race, killing three people and injuring 264 others.</p><p>On the run, the two also killed a policeman. Tamerlan was then killed in a gunfight with police.</p><p>In 2015 Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted on 30 counts and given the death penalty as well as sentences of life in prison.</p><p>The case was appealed on issues of alleged trial irregularities including in the jury. </p><p>In July 2020 the appeals court left in place most of the convictions but annulled the death sentence and ordered the lower court to hold a new sentencing trial with a new jury.</p><p>Trump, a strong advocate of capital punishment, had personally objected to the decision and urged the Justice Department to pursue the death penalty in the case.</p><p>"Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev," he tweeted at the time.</p><p>In October the Justice Department, under the similarly pro-capital punishment attorney general Bill Barr, appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.</p><p>The appeal gives the high court justices the choice of overturning the appeals court and reinstating Tsarnaev's death penalty, or supporting the move to send the sentencing back for reconsideration.</p><p>The court will not likely hear the case before its fall session beginning in September, and a ruling might not come before 2022.</p><p>It was not clear how Biden's Justice Department, given his stance against executions in federal cases, would weigh in on the case pursued by the previous administration.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.