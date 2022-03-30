Britain is not seeking to remove Russia's Putin: Boris Johnson

By Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is focused on helping protect Ukrainians from the war and is not aiming to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Putin "cannot remain in power", later clarifying that his words reflected his moral outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine and not a U.S. policy shift. Asked about Biden's comment, Johnson told a committee of lawmakers he understood "the frustrations that people feel about Putin". "To desire a change of government in itself is not...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows Republican Ron Johnson to file brief in drop box lawsuit
March 30, 2022
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will be allowed to file a non-party brief in a lawsuit that will decide the future of absentee ballot drop boxes and other methods for more convenient voting in the state.
Republicans have focused on drop boxes and the practice of returning absentee ballots for other people — a method that advocates say is especially helpful to voters with disabilities — as a potential source of fraud in their ongoing efforts to cast doubts on the results of the 2020 election.
The lawsuit was brought by conservative voters in Waukesha County who are represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a right-wing law firm. A Waukesha County judge has already ruled that drop boxes aren’t allowed under state law, and an appeal of that decision is currently before the Supreme Court.
The court has already ruled that drop boxes aren’t allowed in the upcoming April 5 election.
In a dissent of the majority opinion allowing Johnson to file a brief in the case, Justice Jill Karofsky wrote that the senator shouldn’t be allowed to join the proceedings because he has a personal stake in the rules that guide state election laws since he’ll be on the ballot this fall.
“We should adhere to our long-standing practice of not accepting any movant as an amicus curiae (‘friend of the court’) when that movant has a personal stake in the ultimate ruling,” Karofsky wrote. “Such a personal interest means that movant comes to us not as an ‘impartial adviser’ or ‘friend,’ but instead as an advocate for his or her own interest. Here, Senator Johnson makes no secret of his personal stake in this dispute over absentee ballot return procedure, acknowledging that he will appear as a Senate candidate on an upcoming ballot. Indeed, he argues this ‘direct interest in the outcome’ is a reason we should accept his amicus curiae motion. But that rationale conflicts with our past practice.”
Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Roller rink refuses entry to Black family for being from Milwaukee – then lets in white Milwaukee family
March 30, 2022
A Wisconsin roller rink is facing outrage after a phone conversation between an employee and a customer was posted online regarding rules for admissions based on where customers live, WeAreGreenBay.com reports.
"Do not do any business with Waukesha [Skateland]. They discriminate against Milwaukee residents," wrote Laney Anderson in a Facebook post.
Anderson shared a recording of the call, where the employee tells her that Milwaukee teenagers are not allowed at the rink. The caller asks the employee if the teenager will be allowed if they're with a parent. But the employee replies that they still can’t come in. When asked why, the employee replies, "Too much troubles."
According to Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Ryan Clancy, when he tried to visit Waukesha Skateland with his son -- both of whom are white -- they were let in immediately even though they are Milwaukee residents.
Clancy says he went to the rink after seeing Anderson's Facebook post. He spoke with the rink's owner, who said that he has a policy that excludes teenagers who are from Milwaukee but is willing to make an exception for "some people."
"It's discrimination. That's what it is. It's discrimination in our face," Anderson told local news outlet WISN.
Listen to the call below:
CONTINUE READING Show less
Confusion engulfed Meta as staff struggled to keep up with 'shifting rules' about Ukraine war: report
March 30, 2022
The "fog of war" from Ukraine appears to have descended on Facebook and Instagram. Meta, parent company of the two social media platforms, last week reportedly took the highly unusual step of suspending some of the quality controls it implemented to ensure that posts from users in Russia, Ukraine and other Eastern European countries meet its rules.
The New York Times reports that the company's content monitors have been unable to keep up with "shifting rules about what kinds of posts were allowed about the war in Ukraine." Under the change, Meta temporarily stopped tracking whether its workers who scan Facebook and Instagram posts from those areas were accurately enforcing its content guidelines, six people with knowledge of the situation told the newspaper.
"Meta has made more than half a dozen content policy revisions since Russia invaded Ukraine last month," according to the NYTimes. "The company has permitted posts about the conflict that it would normally have taken down — including some calling for the death of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and violence against Russian soldiers — before changing its mind or drawing up new guidelines, the people said."
WATCH: Madison Cawthorn refuses questions after meeting with GOP leadership amid cocaine and orgy claims
Policy changes have been issued almost daily. The result has been confusion among the content moderators whose job it is to look for Facebook and Instagram posts with text and images with gore, hate speech and incitements to violence.
“All the ingredients of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been around for a long time: the calls for violence, the disinformation, the propaganda from state media,” said David Kaye, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, and a former special rapporteur to the United Nations. “What I find mystifying was that they didn’t have a game plan to deal with it.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}