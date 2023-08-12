Britain's Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity polo game

"Well, Symone, there are enough things that Judge Chutkan can do to ultimately find Donald Trump in contempt, up to and including putting them in jail for disobeying orders," Coleman said. "But I think the most important thing that is going to likely move the needle here where other judges have been unsuccessful thus far in curtailing some of Donald Trump's behavior is the threat to move up the trial date."

He continued:

"As we all know, the number one rule for Donald Trump's defense team is delay, delay, delay, and so anything that threatens that tactic, when you don't have a strong case legally, it's ultimately going to threaten Donald Trump's freedom," he said. "And that is going to be the thing that could potentially keep him from continuing to push the boundaries in the ways that he has. So the notion that in order to preserve the integrity of the overall trial and a prosecution, that she would consider moving up the trial date if Donald Trump continues to put the integrity of the trial in jeopardy with his antics, it's something that I do think that mentally resonates not just with ... his defense, team but also with Donald Trump, the defendant himself."

