Britain's Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year. Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll. Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day. Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British h...
Texas GOP mega donor charged after a bogus election fraud scheme led a former cop to threaten a repairman
April 21, 2022
Conservative activist Steven Hotze on Wednesday was indicted on two felony charges related to his alleged involvement in an air conditioning repairman being held at gunpoint in 2020 during a bizarre search for fraudulent mail ballots that did not exist, according to his attorney, Gary Polland.
Hotze, 71, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury and faces one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court filings in the case were not available Wednesday evening. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg declined to comment.
The charges stem from Hotze’s hiring of more than a dozen private investigators to look for voter fraud in Harris County ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
One of the investigators, former Houston police captain Mark Aguirre, was arrested in December 2020 and charged with aggravated assault. Prosecutors said Aguirre used his vehicle to run an air conditioning repairman off the road before dawn on Oct. 19, 2020.
Aguirre then detained the repairman at gunpoint and ordered an associate to search his truck, according to court filings. When a Houston police officer happened upon the scene and stopped to investigate, Aguirre said the truck contained 750,000 fraudulent mail ballots prepared by Democrats.
The truck contained only air conditioning parts and equipment. Hotze’s investigators have not produced any credible evidence to support allegations that Democrats orchestrated a wide-ranging mail ballot scheme in Harris County during that election.
Polland said the charges against Hotze are “outrageous” and his client had no knowledge of the roadside incident until he read media reports of Aguirre’s arrest. He said Aguirre asked Hotze for funds to investigate alleged election fraud, Hotze agreed, and that was the extent of his involvement in Aguirre’s affairs.
“All I know is Hotze didn’t aid or abet this in any way,” Polland said. “The donation of funds was for a righteous activity of rooting out ballot fraud.”
Grand jury subpoenas in Aguirre’s case show that Hotze paid Aguirre $266,400. Most of that sum, $211,400, was paid to Aguirre on the day after the alleged holdup.
Aguirre remains free on bond awaiting trial. One of his conditions of release is that he no longer work for Hotze.
Hotze, however, plans to continue monitoring election activity in Houston. At a “Freedom Gala” fundraiser Hotze hosted on April 2 with Attorney General Ken Paxton, Hotze said donations would be used to investigate voter fraud in Texas.
Also attending the event was Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who has promoted the baseless theory that former President Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Polland said Hotze does not plan to alter his plans because of the indictments.
Hotze, a physician, has long advocated on behalf of conservative issues. He was instrumental in the 2015 defeat of Houston’s anti-discrimination ordinance, which he derided as “pro-homosexual.” He opposed the legalization of same-sex marriage spurred by a Supreme Court ruling earlier that year.
In 2020, he unsuccessfully sued Harris County in an attempt to have 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru locations thrown out.
His far-right beliefs have sometimes led to disputes with other Republicans. In June 2020, during protests following the police killing of George Floyd, Hotze left a voicemail with Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff urging the governor “to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-bitch people start rioting.” U.S. John Cornyn called the remarks “absolutely disgusting and reprehensible.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/04/20/steve-hotze-houston-indicted-voter-fraud/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Trump accuses Piers Morgan of 'unlawful' video editing at Rupert Murdock's Talk TV
April 20, 2022
Donald Trump lashed out at Piers Morgan over video of a combative interview went viral online.
The interview was a promo for Talk TV, which debuts on Monday. The venture is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns the NY Post tabloid, which released the initial video of the interview.
"Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour," Trump news.
Trump's communications director went to NBC News to dispute the report.
"The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him 'a fool' if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable," Trump brazenly lied.
"For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn’t it?" Trump wondered.
Trump walks out of explosive Piers Morgan interview after being pressed on 2020 election https://trib.al/ckKqUqf\u00a0pic.twitter.com/iODHPDjDTm— New York Post (@New York Post) 1650485049
Fox called out for allowing Rudy Giuliani to rehab his image with Masked Singer performance
April 20, 2022
Disgraced former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani performed "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood while dressed in a bird costume.
Giuliani was revealed as a contestant on the Fox show "The Masked Singer."
Panelist Ken Jeong said "I'm done" and walked off set after Giuliani was revealed, People reported.
Fox was harshly criticized for allowing Giuliani on the show. Here's some of what people were saying.
Allowing figures like Rudy Giuliani to ostensibly rehab their image through shows like this is unacceptable.https://twitter.com/parkermolloy/status/1516939358007435264\u00a0\u2026— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1650507087
One of the most dangerously dystopian moments in American media history. \n\nRudy Giuliani (on a FOX-produced show, obvi), popping out of a Jack in the Box and shouting \u201cBad To The Bone\u201d as an anti-vaxxer claps and dances alongside a cheering crowd.\n\nBrutal stuff. #TheMaskedSingerhttps://twitter.com/parkermolloy/status/1516946181141807106\u00a0\u2026— Josh Cruddas (@Josh Cruddas) 1650508937
WTF?! Rudy Giuliani Sings 'Bad to the Bone' After Being Revealed on 'The Masked Singer' - So they had on a man who helped plan a coup to overturn the 2020 election and helped incited Jan 6. Next up Masked Singer has on Osama Bin Laden's top aide.https://mediaite.com/a/qncbf— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@(((DeanObeidallah)))) 1650507002
rudy giuliani on the masked singer is real "end of empire" vibes— Bobby Lewis (@Bobby Lewis) 1650509622
Baffling decision by #TheMaskedSinger to have someone on as divisive as Rudy Giulianihttps://twitter.com/kfile/status/1516945903327891460\u00a0\u2026— Brandon Pope TV (@Brandon Pope TV) 1650508960
I only watched a short clip of the Giuliani MASKED SINGER nonsense and it's amazing how a few seconds can capture everything that's wrong with American society.— Jen Chaney (@Jen Chaney) 1650507244
Welcome to Hell: Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on #TheMaskedSinger, marking a new low point for reality televisionhttps://www.thedailybeast.com/rudy-giuliani-singing-bad-to-the-bone-on-the-masked-singer-is-a-new-low-point-for-reality-tv\u00a0\u2026— Marlow Stern (@Marlow Stern) 1650505301
Ken Jeong walking off the Masked Singer stage muttering \u201cI\u2019m done\u201d as Rudy Giuliani sings \u201cBad to the Bone\u201d while wearing a chicken costume standing in a giant jack-in-the-box as Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger shimmy next to each other\u2026 prestige TV simply can\u2019t match this— David Malitz (@David Malitz) 1650507012
Is embarrassing himself on camera Giuliani's kink or what?https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/1516945903327891460\u00a0\u2026— ishmael n. daro (@ishmael n. daro) 1650506392
