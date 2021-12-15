Britain to push back against China and Russia in cyberspace

By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it would push back at what it casts as attempts by Russia and China to establish national sovereignty over the communications arteries and emerging technologies which will shape the 21st Century. Britain depicts China and Russia as strategic rivals whose rush for control of some major technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and microprocessor design could threaten both Western security and a relatively free internet. "China and Russia continue to advocate for greater national sovereignty over cyberspace as the answer ...
Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham will address their Meadows text messages on Tuesday night: Fox News' Bret Baier
December 14, 2021
Two primetime Fox News personalities are apparently going to address text messages they sent to former Trump chief of staff during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.
Fox News host Bret Baier said on Tuesday that both Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity are going to discuss "in depth" the text messages they sent to Meadows urging him to get former President Donald Trump to call off the rioters at the Capitol.
Ingraham and Hannity have drawn criticism for privately urging Trump to put a stop to the riots while publicly implying that the rioters were not Trump supporters but were rather members of Antifa who had infiltrated a pro-Trump rally.
In text messages revealed by the House Select Committee investigating the riots, Ingraham warned Meadows that Trump was "destroying his legacy" by not speaking out on the riots and urged him to get the president to act.
Hannity, meanwhile, asked if Trump could "make a statement" where he would "ask people to leave the Capitol."
Watch Baier discuss Hannity and Ingraham's text messages below.
Fox's Bret Baier reports that fellow hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham will address their Jan 6th text messages to Mark Meadows tonight.pic.twitter.com/3HmIKmqNsB— nikki mccann ram\u00edrez (@nikki mccann ram\u00edrez) 1639523972
South Carolina sheriff indicted after ordering inmate to be tortured with stun gun: report
December 14, 2021
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Sheriff Charles Lemon of Marlboro County, South Carolina has been charged for allegedly ordering a deputy to use a taser on an inmate who was already in custody.
"Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy David Andrew Cook were both indicted on assault and battery and misconduct charges Tuesday in connection with a May 2020 incident involving Jarrell Lee Johnson of Bennettsville at the county jail, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office," reported Pilar Melendez. "The indictment alleges that Lemon ordered Cook to deploy his Taser on Johnson at the Marlboro County Detention Center at least twice — including the chest and leg — to subdue him, even though the man was already 'inside the jail.'"
In a press release issued after the indictments, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster stated that his office is "suspending Lemon from office and appointing former Bennettsville Chief of Police Larry McNeil to serve as interim sheriff until Lemon is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election."
The incident, wrote Melendez, is one of many in a state with a pervasive pattern of misconduct by sheriffs.
"Shifting ideas about what constitutes legit law enforcement in the state have helped land a long list of South Carolina sheriffs and deputies in hot water," reported Melendez. "Among them are Florence Sheriff Kenny Boone, who pleaded guilty last December to a domestic violence charge, former Berkeley County Sheriff Way DeWitt — who quit after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced after his DUI arrest — and former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis, who was sentenced to a year in prison using public resources to arrange an affair."
Longtime Trump accountant testifies before grand jury in NY criminal investigation: report
December 14, 2021
Donald Bender, a longtime accountant for former President Donald Trump, reportedly testified recently before a grand jury as part of a New York criminal probe into Trump's business practices.
According to the Washington Post, Bender, an employee of the accounting firm Mazars, appeared before a grand jury that was empaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance earlier this year.
Additionally, the Post's sources say that prosecutors in recent weeks have interviewed Rosemary Vrablic, "a former managing director at Deutsche Bank who arranged hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Trump," to discuss Trump's past dealings with the bank.
"The appearances by Bender and Vrablic suggest prosecutors are seeking information about Trump’s finances from a small circle of outside partners who handled details of Trump’s taxes and real estate deals," the paper writes. "Bender and Vrablic were never Trump’s employees, but they knew more about his company’s inner workings than many employees did."
The Manhattan DA earlier this year indicted longtime Trump Organization accountant Allen Weisselberg, although so far no criminal charges against the former president have yet been filed.
