Britain to push back against China and Russia in cyberspace

By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it would push back at what it casts as attempts by Russia and China to establish national sovereignty over the communications arteries and emerging technologies which will shape the 21st Century. Britain depicts China and Russia as strategic rivals whose rush for control of some major technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and microprocessor design could threaten both Western security and a relatively free internet. "China and Russia continue to advocate for greater national sovereignty over cyberspace as the answer ...