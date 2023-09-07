Britain vows escaped terrorism suspect will be found

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain vowed on Thursday a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offences who escaped from a prison by hiding under a food delivery van, would be found, as it promised an urgent inquiry into how he had been able to go on the run. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is believed to have escaped from London's HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of the van. A major manhunt is under way to track him down, with enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passen...
Jim Jordan launches probe into 'abusive tactics' DOJ used to force Trump aide to flip
September 07, 2023
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Thursday announced the launch of an investigation into special counsel Jack Smith over prosecutorial abuse allegations.
The probe will center around claims presented by Stanley Woodward, a lawyer who represents Trump aide Walt Nauta in connection with the classified documents case, according to a letter the House Judiciary Committee chairman sent Smith.
Jordan in the letter demanded all documents and communications that refer or relate to Woodward and Nauta.
Jordan’s committee posted a copy of the letter on social media.
Woodward claims that DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt, who Jordan refers to as “one of your senior prosecutors and top aides,” pressured Stanley by “implying that the Administration would look more favorably on Mr. Woodward’s candidacy for a future judgeship if Mr. Woodward’s client cooperated with the Office of the Special Counsel.”
Jordan said, “This attempt to inappropriately coerce Mr. Woodward raises serious concerns about the abusive tactics of the Office of the Special Counsel and the Department’s commitment to its mission to uphold the rule of law and ensure impartial justice.”
"Bratt’s attempt to bully Mr. Nauta in cooperating, first by extorting his attorney and then by alleging a conflict of interest that precludes his attorney from the case, seriously calls into question your team and your ability to remain impartial and uphold the Department’s mission," Jordan added.
NY Gov. Hochul says she is considering special legislative session on migrants
September 07, 2023
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she is “entertaining” the possibility of calling lawmakers back to Albany for a special session to address New York City’s migrant crisis. “I’m entertaining all of my options right now — we’re working closely with [Mayor Eric Adams] to resolve this,” Hochul, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Albany. Hochul has previously called the Legislature back from vacation to address gun safety and abortion protections. But her remarks Thursday, with the next session months away, marked her strongest public suggestion she might convene an extraordina...
'Looking for charges': Ex-prosecutor slams 'ill-timed' Hunter Biden indictment
September 07, 2023
Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu Thursday criticized special counsel David Weiss' planned gun charge against Hunter Biden in an article for The Daily Beast, accusing him and the DOJ of "casting about" for any excuse to make an indictment stick to the president's son amid political pressure.
"Special Counsel Weiss’ plan to indict Hunter Biden now over the gun charges is both ill-timed and ill-advised. It’s ill-timed because it comes in the wake of a federal court of appeals striking down as unconstitutional the very gun federal law that Biden may be charged with violating — a decision that was pending at the time of the failed plea deal in July, but which has since been decided," wrote Wu. "If the deal in July had gone through then the prosecution would likely have been unaffected by the adverse gun decision. Now, however, Biden’s defense team is likely to challenge the constitutionality of the charges."
Originally, Weiss and Hunter Biden had a plea agreement planned on the gun charge and a pair of tax charges, but it fell apart during a hearing when Weiss said the investigation was ongoing and more charges could come later, something Hunter Biden's attorneys say was not stipulated to.
Additionally, Wu argued, the new gun indictment "is also ill-advised because the defense has a colorable argument that DOJ cannot renege on the diversion agreement. Biden’s defense attorney Abbe Lowell has already stated that in their view the diversion agreement was already entered into, approved, and that Biden is in full compliance with the terms." This issue means that a judge could theoretically find the DOJ is barred from reneging on the agreement — this is a similar issue to the one that overturned the sexual assault conviction of comedian Bill Cosby.
What seems to be going on here, Wu argued, is that Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee, was pressured by allegations from GOP lawmakers that Hunter Biden was receiving too light a sentence, and wanted to crack down more harshly after the fact for better optics — which is not how the justice system should work.
The Justice Department, concluded Wu, is not meant to "go exploring into the unknown looking for charges." Rather, "they should apply the law to the facts before them, and five years is more than enough time for Weiss and the DOJ to have done just that — and completed the Hunter Biden mission."
