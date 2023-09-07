Britain vows escaped terrorism suspect will be found

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain vowed on Thursday a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offences who escaped from a prison by hiding under a food delivery van, would be found, as it promised an urgent inquiry into how he had been able to go on the run. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is believed to have escaped from London's HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of the van. A major manhunt is under way to track him down, with enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passen...