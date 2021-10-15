British lawmaker David Amess dies after church stabbing in eastern England

David Amess, a lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was stabbed to death in a church on Friday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said.

Amess, who represented Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at a Methodist Church. Police confirmed he died of his injuries.

Armed police swooped in on the church and said a man had been arrested. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"He (Amess) was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," police said.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

"Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff," said the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

His website lists his main interests as "animal welfare and pro-life issues."

The stabbing at Amess' meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour's Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)