British man gets 22 months in prison over global movie piracy

Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash
By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - A British man was sentenced on Monday to a 22-month prison term after admitting involvement in a global piracy ring that caused major losses for movie and TV production studios by distributing unreleased content online. George Bridi, a 52-year-old former disk jockey, had already spent 17-1/2 months in jail since his arrest in Cyprus over his work for the Sparks Group, which prosecutors called an international online piracy group. Bridi pleaded guilty in November to a copyright infringement conspiracy charge. "Infringement of U.S. copyrights is a big pro...