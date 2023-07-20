British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braced for defeats in key elections

By Andrew MacAskill LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces voters in very different parliamentary seats on Thursday and risks losing all three contests in what would be the worst one-day mid-term result for any British governing party in more than half a century. The votes are one of few remaining opportunities to gauge public support before a national election expected next year, and a chance to assess if the opposition Labour Party can convert their run of double-digit poll leads into victories. Sunak, a former finance minister and investment banker, has cultivated an image as a...