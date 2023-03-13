British scientists tracking two enormous icebergs larger than London

Cover Images/Cover Images via ZUMA Press/TNS
British scientists are tracking two enormous icebergs that broke off from Antarctica and could intrude on shipping lanes. The smaller of the icebergs is called A81 and it’s bigger than Greater London, according to the BBC. Its larger travel companion is called A76a. The Royal Research Ship Discovery inspected the latter berg as it entered the southern Atlantic Ocean. “It was directly in our path as we sailed home so we took 24 hours out to go around it,” British oceanographer Geraint Tarlingtold the BBC. It’s slowly approaching the Falkland Islands, which are a British territory. Researchers’ ...