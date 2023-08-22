Britney Spears’ Broadway jukebox musical taking final bow amid her 3rd divorce
Briga Heelan performs during the "Once Upon a One More Time" Broadway opening night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023, in New York. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Broadway’s Britney Spears jukebox musical will take its final bow early next month, amid the breakdown of the pop star’s third marriage. “Once Upon a One More Time” — which features nearly two dozen of Spears’ greatest hits — will take to the stage one last time on Sept. 3, after opening June 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The production, housed at the Marquis Theatre, has had a hard time attracting audiences, despite its apparent similarities in theme and timing to the unparalleled success of the “Barbie” film and its meta-commentary. Much like how Greta Gerwig’s billion-...