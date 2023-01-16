Brooklyn trial set for Mexico’s former top cop charged with being on payroll of drug lord 'El Chapo'

Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos reads out a public apology before 26,000 soldiers assembled at a military base in Mexico City on April 16, 2016. - RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/TNS/TNS
NEW YORK — He was once Mexico’s top cop — and now a Brooklyn jury will decide if he was a lapdog for a drug lord's empire. Jury selection is slated to start this week in the federal trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico’s former secretary of public security, who’s accused of taking briefcases of cash from the Sinaloa cartel while it was run by the notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Garcia Luna, 54, ran Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2006 and served as the country’s secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, which put him in control of the federal police there...