‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ to be officially recognized in New Jersey
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform the first concert of their 2023 tour at Amalie Arena on Feb. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. - Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen is getting his own glory day in his native New Jersey. Sept. 23, the rocker’s birthday, will be officially recognized in the state as “Bruce Springsteen Day,” Gov. Phil Murphy announced. “Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time, period,” tweeted Murphy, who said he is “honored and proud” to make the declaration. Born in Long Branch and raised in Freehold, the 73-year-old Springsteen is a 20-time Grammy winner whose hit songs include “Born to Run,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Glory Days” and “Dancing in the ...