BTS meets with Biden about anti-Asian hate crimes, joins press briefing
Members of the K-Pop band BTS speak during the during a daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on May 31, 2022. - Oliver Contreras/Pool via CNP/Zuma Press/TNS

They don’t need permission to dance, but they do need permission to visit the White House. Korean pop supergroup BTS met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian representation. The seven members also all spoke briefly at Tuesday’s White House press briefing. “It is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” said RM, before his bandmates all offered similar statements in Korean. Their meeting with Biden, however, was closed to the press. The meeting was hi...