Buffalo shooting survivors share their stories a year later: ‘It’s still surreal’
Buffalo Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. - John Normile/Getty Images North America/TNS

Survivors of the racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket continue to feel the effects of the tragedy a year later. Rose Wysocki, who was a produce manager at the Tops Friendly Market where the shooting occurred, experienced symptoms including anxiety attacks and nightmares after returning to work there, she told the Buffalo News in an article published Sunday. During therapy, she learned she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety and was told she would “never be able to heal” if she kept working at the store.

