Businesses weigh asking customers to put masks back on in light of new CDC guidelines. ‘For most people, this is a huge step backward’
Israelis wearing masks against coronavirus

CHICAGO — At least one Chicago grocer didn’t wait for updated recommendations from health officials to require customers — vaccinated or not — to mask up again while shopping. Green Grocer Chicago owner Dileep Gangolli brought back the store’s mask requirement about two weeks ago as COVID-19 cases began to rise. After looking at the area’s vaccination rate, Gangolli said he worried the risk of a customer or employee contracting the virus was too great. “My fear was one of someone coming in not even knowing that they were infected,” he said. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and...