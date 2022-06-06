Buttigieg Tests Positive for COVID after Headlining Policy Conference
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on Nov. 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Win McNamee/ North America/TNS

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced late Monday morning he has just tested positive for COVID-19. Buttigieg delivered the keynote address last week on Wednesday at the Michigan Mackinac Policy Conference.

Buttigieg also appeared on a Sunday news show:

Video