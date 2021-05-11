Caitlyn Jenner slammed for claiming she’s qualified to be governor because she ‘sold $1 billion of exercise equipment’
Republican Caitlyn Jenner's latest interview is driving more criticism of her campaign for governor of California.

Asked what training she has that would make her qualified to be governor Jenner told CNN, "I have been in the entrepreneurial world."

"People think that that you've been in show business, think of you as a reality star, certainly I've done that. But entertainment is a business. And you have to run that business. But I've also done other things," Jenner insisted.

"You know, we sold a billion dollars of exercise equipment on television. Aviation companies. I've just always been involved being an entrepreneur."

Her background did not seem to impress many, especially after Donald Trump's presidency.