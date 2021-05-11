Caitlyn Jenner slammed for claiming she’s qualified to be governor because she ‘sold $1 billion of exercise equipment’

Republican Caitlyn Jenner's latest interview is driving more criticism of her campaign for governor of California.

Asked what training she has that would make her qualified to be governor Jenner told CNN, "I have been in the entrepreneurial world."

"People think that that you've been in show business, think of you as a reality star, certainly I've done that. But entertainment is a business. And you have to run that business. But I've also done other things," Jenner insisted.

"You know, we sold a billion dollars of exercise equipment on television. Aviation companies. I've just always been involved being an entrepreneur."

Caitlyn Jenner on what training she has to be governor of California: "I have been in the entrepreneurial world." pic.twitter.com/SN9j74AFgs

— The Recount (@therecount) May 11, 2021

Her background did not seem to impress many, especially after Donald Trump's presidency.

Dana Bash: "What kind of training do you have to be Governor of California?" Jenner responds that she's an entrepreneur. Sigh.

— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) May 11, 2021

Government is not a business. GTFOOH with that bullshit. https://t.co/3PcUeXWebF

— Kyle (@TweetOfKyle) May 11, 2021

This is just another way of saying “I'm very rich." https://t.co/UR23NczFAv

— Republicans are Pedophiles (@ThundrusWanderR) May 11, 2021

@Caitlyn_Jenner is trying to say she's an entrepreneur, give me a break! You were doing low scale speaking engagements for peoples company parties for decades b4 “becoming a Kardashian" nothing you have done in life qualifies you to run the 5th largest economy in the world! Gtfoh

— Andi Politiko (@Andi_Poli2) May 11, 2021

I've been in the fashion world my entire career. That doesn't mean I'm qualified to be the CEO of Chanel. https://t.co/O97E0vmHIf

— Susan Miller (@SusanMMiller129) May 11, 2021

Seriously people haven't we had enough of TV and movie personalities trying to run government?? https://t.co/RhJKGRI7MZ

— algp (@A1l1g1p1) May 11, 2021

Oh, for fuck's sake ... https://t.co/Zm6j09S29W

— Republicans are doing active harm to the country. (@beth4158) May 11, 2021