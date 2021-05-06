‘Great humanitarian’ Caitlyn Jenner decimated for complaining about California homeless people

Caitlyn Jenner's interview on Fox News' "Hannity" was so damaging she's getting decimated for her remarks on transgender girls in sports, "forest management," taking credit for California Governor Gavin Newsom loosening COVID restrictions, and for claiming there is absolutely nothing President Joe Biden has done for American workers.

But the one segment of her interview with host Sean Hannity that's getting the most attention is her comments about people living in California who are experiencing homelessness.

For those who haven't yet heard, Jenner is running as a Republican to unseat Governor Newsom, a Democrat, in California's recall election later this year.

She's made many missteps but Wednesday night's remarks were the worst to date.

Here's how she described the issue of Californians experiencing homelessness, after 15 months of a global pandemic that has hit people in the Golden State especially hard.

"My friends are leaving California," she told Hannity. "Actually, you know what, [at] my hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, 'where are you going?' And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless.'"

"I don't want to leave," Jenner added. "Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here."

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

What Jenner is saying is she wants to fight people who are homeless. She's not saying she wants to make the lives of all people in California better, including those who are experiencing homelessness. She's not saying she has a way to get more people more jobs, improve California's economy so there's a good-paying job for everyone, and people who are without homes and jobs can be taken care of or go back to work so they can care for themselves and their families.

No, Jenner is going to fight people who are homeless and if she can't get rid of them, she's going to give up and "get out of here."

Because that's leadership?

Here's how people are responding:

