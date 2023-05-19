Child labor, mayhem, lewd comments to teen girls alleged at California Popeyes
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is closed on International Boulevard in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, May 18, 2023. - Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS

OAKLAND, Calif. — Children as young as 13 worked illegally, female teen employees were subjected to sexually suggestive comments, and security guards contributed to violent mayhem at a Popeye’s fried-chicken restaurant in Oakland, newly filed worker complaints to state regulators claim. Popeyes said it learned Thursday morning about the worker complaints filed Wednesday with CalOSHA and the California Labor Commissioner, and immediately shut down the restaurant.