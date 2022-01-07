California is swimming in money. How will Gavin Newsom spend California's budget surplus?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the second year in a row, California is poised to avoid economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Gov. Gavin Newsom with a good problem: how to spend a projected $31 billion surplus. By Monday, Newsom must unveil his proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts July 1. His proposal will kick off months of negotiations with lawmakers, who face a June 15 deadline to pass a budget. Analysts predict the state's highest earners will continue to prosper and pay high taxes, resulting in another big surplus. The budget Newsom signed last summer included a p...