California lawmakers denied an anti-slavery bill last year but they are trying again
This effort to amend state’ s Constitution was rejected last year when lawmakers failed to pass it through the Assembly. - Randall Benton/Zuma Press/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers will once again introduce legislation that could ban imposing forced labor on inmates. This effort to amend state’s Constitution was rejected last year when lawmakers failed to pass it through the Assembly. Assemblymember Lori Wilson, a Democrat, announced Wednesday the reintroduction of the measure called End Slavery in California Act during a news conference at the State Capitol West. Wilson was joined by other members of the Legislature as well as a coalition of sponsors such as Anti-Recidivism Coalition, All of Us or None, Anti-Violence, Safety, & ...