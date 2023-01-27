California makes big increase to 2023 state water allocations after soaking storms
Pedestrians look at a flooded road in Sebastopol, California, on Jan. 5, 2023. - Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

California’s torrential storms from late December through early January will allow the State Water Project to deliver nearly 1.3 million acre-feet of water throughout the state this year – six times as much as projected before the storms, state water officials said. Entrenched in a third consecutive year of severe drought conditions, the California Department of Water Resources on Dec. 1 announced it would be able to deliver only 5% of water supply requested for 2023. The State Water Project stores and delivers water to 29 water agencies that serve 27 million Californians. But now, the state s...