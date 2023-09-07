California man who used bear spray on Capitol police during Jan. 6 insurrection sentenced

Sean Michael McHugh, 35, of Auburn, Michigan, is seen holding a megaphone in this video image provided by prosecutors from Jan. 6, 2021. - U.S. Attorney's Office/U.S. Attorney's Office/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California man who used bear spray on police officers and encouraged rioters with a megaphone during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will serve 78 months — 6½ years — in prison, a federal judge decided Thursday. Sean Michael McHugh will also have three years of supervised release, pay a $5,000 fine and pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates said Thursday. The 35-year-old must also pay $200 in court fees. McHugh, a construction worker from Auburn, was convicted in April of assaulting, resisting or impeding offi...