California Republican likens US Senate run to Christian mission in ‘dark continent of Africa’
Alex Padilla attends Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on March 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mark Meuser is no stranger to uphill battles in California politics. The Republican, running a longshot bid to unseat Sen. Alex Padilla in the deep blue state, is a staunchly conservative lawyer who opposes abortion rights and believes the 2020 presidential election is still unresolved. In an interview this week with the Bay Area News Group about what motivates him to keep running for office after two previous landslide defeats, Meuser likened his campaign to a Christian missionary spreading the gospel of Republicanism in the “dark continent of Africa.” “If you wanted to be ...