California woman from El Dorado County is first tourist identified as Maui wildfire fatality
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A woman from California’s capital region was the first tourist to be identified as a victim of this month’s deadly Maui wildfires. Theresa Cook, 72, of Pollock Pines was staying at the Best Western Pioneer Inn in Lahaina. On Sunday, her daughter Melissa Cook, who lives in the Sacramento area, posted to Facebook that her mother had been missing for nine days. She recently updated the post to confirm her mother’s body was recovered and identified. On Tuesday, the Maui Police Department confirmed Cook was one of eight people confirmed killed in the conflagration, which has c...