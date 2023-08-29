Californians headed to HBCUs in the South prepare for college under abortion bans
Photo by Desola Lanre-Ologun on Unsplash

When I’laysia Vital got accepted to Texas Southern University, a historically Black university in Houston, she immediately began daydreaming about the sense of freedom that would come with living on her own, and the sense of belonging she would feel studying in a thriving Black community. Then, a nurse at her high school’s health clinic in Oakland, California, explained the legal landscape of her new four-year home in Texas — where abortion is now fully banned. Vital watched TikTok videos of protesters harassing women outside clinics in other states. She realized her newfound freedoms would co...