Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

Trump's Original Narrative Collapses The Department of Defense's January 8, 2021 initial press release purported to "memorialize the planning and execution timeline" of the deadly insurrection that it called the "January 6, 2021 First Amendment Protests in Washington, DC."

<p>The title was a ruse. Even so, Trump's defenders are sticking with that false characterization and trying to convert it into a defense to his impeachment. But there's no First Amendment right to incite an insurrection. And the First Amendment <a href="https://billmoyers.com/story/the-case-against-donald-trump-simplified/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">does not apply</a> to whether Trump committed an impeachable offense anyway.</p><p>Late in the afternoon on January 11, 2021, even the Defense Department changed the title of its January 8 memorandum and reissued it "to more appropriately reflect the characterization of the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6." The retitled summary is the "January 6, 2021 Violent Attack at the U.S. Capitol."</p><p>Substantively, the memo's minute-by-minute account created a false illusion of transparency. In truth, its most noteworthy aspects are the omission of Trump's central role in the insurrection and the effort to shift blame away from Trump and his new Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.</p><p>Who is Christopher Miller?</p><p>November 9, 2020: Every news organization has declared that former Vice President Joe Biden won the election. Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and <a href="https://www.defense.gov/Our-Story/Biographies/Biography/Article/2111192/christopher-c-miller/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">replaces</a> him with Christopher Miller, an Army retiree who worked for a defense contractor until Trump <a href="https://www.defense.gov/Our-Story/Biographies/Biography/Article/2111192/christopher-c-miller/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tapped</a> him as his assistant in 2018. Miller's promotion is the beginning of a departmental regime change.</p><p>Under pressure from the White House, Defense Department general counsel Paul Ney <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/former-gop-political-operative-michael-ellis-named-as-nsa-general-counsel/2020/11/09/8c7c025a-22cc-11eb-8672-c281c7a2c96e_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">names</a> former GOP political operative Michael Ellis to be the top lawyer at the National Security Agency – the US government's largest and most technically advanced spy agency. Ellis had been chief counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) before joining the White House in 2017 as a lawyer on Trump's National Security Council and then senior director for intelligence. During Trump's first impeachment, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman <a href="https://www.justsecurity.org/69012/the-gravity-of-michael-ellis-promotion-to-senior-director-for-intelligence-at-the-white-house/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">testified</a> that Ellis had the idea of moving the memorandum of Trump's infamous phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to a highly classified server.</p><p>Unlike a political appointee, Ellis's position as general counsel to the NSA would make him a civil servant with accompanying employment protections. NSA Director Paul Nakasone <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/acting-defense-secretary-orders-nsa-director-to-immediately-install-former-gop-operative-as-the-agencys-top-lawyer/2021/01/16/b3e06a02-5837-11eb-a931-5b162d0d033d_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">opposes</a> Ellis's selection and tries to delay the process of installing him.</p><p>Nov. 10, 2020: Miller embeds <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/10/trump-loyalists-promoted-to-powerful-pentagon-roles-after-esper-firing.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">three</a> fierce Trump loyalists as top Defense Department officials: Kash Patel (former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)), retired army Gen. Anthony Tata (<a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/10/trump-loyalists-promoted-to-powerful-pentagon-roles-after-esper-firing.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pro-Trump Fox News pundit</a>), and Ezra Cohen-Watnick (<a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/11/us/politics/ezra-cohen-watnick-pentagon.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">former assistant</a> to Trump's first national security adviser, Mike Flynn).</p><p>At such a late date in Trump's presidency, <a href="https://theintercept.com/2020/11/11/pentagon-firings-esper-trump/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">many ask</a>, why the shake-up at the Department of Defense? We may be learning the answer.</p><p>Prior to the Attack</p><p>The department's January 8, 2021 memo ignores Trump's central role in igniting and then encouraging the January 6 insurrection. In fact, the only reference to Trump appears in a January 3 entry when Miller and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley <a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">meet</a> with him and he concurs in activation of the DC National Guard "to support law enforcement."</p><p>Other than that, Trump is conspicuously absent, along with the most important parts of the story. In the date and time entries that follow, only those in<em> italics</em> and preceded with <em>"(DoD Memo)"</em><em> </em>summarize items from the Defense Department's January 8 memorandum. The memo ignores every other fact set forth in this Timeline.</p><p>Nov. 4, 2020: Throughout the summer and fall, pre-election polls have indicated that Trump will lose to Biden decisively. But Trump has claimed repeatedly that he will lose only if the election is "rigged" and "stolen" from him. During an interview with far-right commentator Alex Jones, Trump ally Roger Stone <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/13/business/stop-the-steal-disinformation-campaign-invs/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "We're calling it a fraud or we're calling it a steal — stop the steal." Stone had first used the "Stop the Steal" slogan during the 2016 primaries, claiming that a "Bush-Cruz-Kasich-Romney-Ryan-McConnell faction" was attempting to steal the Republican nomination from Trump. Stone had used the slogan again in the 2016 general election against Hillary Clinton.</p><p>Starting Nov. 9, 2020 and continuing past Jan. 6, 2021: Trump refuses to concede. Relentlessly, he attacks the election as "rigged" and "stolen." Trump and his allies then lose more than <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/26/us/politics/republicans-voter-fraud.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">60 lawsuits</a> seeking to invalidate the results as he <a href="https://billmoyers.com/story/trumps-coup/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pressures election officials</a> to reverse vote totals in key swing states that he lost, including Georgia. "Stop the Steal" becomes a rallying cry.</p><p>Dec. 12, 2020: Trump <a href="https://www.thetrumparchive.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>: "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn't know about this, but I'll be seeing them! #MAGA" </p><p>Dec. 15: Trump <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/22/us/politics/jeffrey-clark-trump-justice-department-election.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">summons</a> Acting Attorney General Rosen to the Oval Office to say that he wants the Justice Department to file legal briefs supporting his allies' lawsuits seeking to overturn his election loss. Trump urges Rosen to appoint special counsels to investigate unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud and Dominion, the voting machines firm. Rosen refuses. After the meeting, Trump continues to pressure Rosen in person and in phone calls.</p><p>Dec. 19, 2020: Trump <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/national/national-security/capitol-response-timeline/?itid=hp-top-table-main-0106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>: "Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"</p><p>Dec. 22: ABC7 News in Washington, DC <a href="https://wset.com/news/local/pro-trump-group-applies-for-jan-6-rally-permit-days-after-presidents-tweet" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">confirms</a> that the pro-Trump group, Women for America First, has amended its permit application for a rally to protest the outcome of the election, moving the date from January 23 – after the inauguration – to January 5 through 7. Federal Election Commission disclosures through November 2020 reveal that the Trump campaign has paid more than $2.7 million to rally organizers who together comprise almost all of the names on the <a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">permit</a>, <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">including</a>:</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>Maggie Mulvaney, "<a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">VIP Lead</a>"</li> </ul> <p>The Trump campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">paid</a> Mulvaney at least $138,000 through November 2020. She is a niece of former Trump aide Mick Mulvaney, who currently serves as Trump's special envoy to Northern Ireland. According to her <a href="https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20458567-maggie-mulvaney-linkedin" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">LinkedIn profile</a>, she is the Trump campaign's director of finance operations and manager of external affairs.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>Megan Powers, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance</a>"</li> </ul> <p>The Trump campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">paid</a> Powers around $290,000 while she was on its payroll from February 2019 through at least November 2020. According to her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/meganpowersny/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">LinkedIn</a> profile, she is the campaign's director of operations – a position she assumed after being a senior advisor and press secretary for NASA (April 2018 to January 2019). <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/meganpowersny/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Before that</a> she worked as a press representative for the White House (January 2017 to April 2018), the Presidential Inauguration Committee (December 2016 – January 2017), and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (June 2015 – November 2016).</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>Hannah Salem, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications</a>"</li> </ul> <p>Salem spent three years as a senior White House press aide, according to her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/hannah-salem-87751a146/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">LinkedIn </a>profile.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>Caroline Wren, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">VIP Advisor</a>"</li> </ul> <p>The Trump campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">paid</a> Wren at least $20,000 each month from March to November – totaling $170,000. She was the campaign's national finance consultant for its joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee. Wren is a veteran GOP fundraiser and <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolinewren/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">was</a> finance director for the 2014 re-election campaign of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>Justin Caporale, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Production Vendor" and "Project Manager</a>" </li> </ul> <p>The Trump campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">paid</a> Caporale more than $144,000 in direct payroll payments in the one-year period leading up to November 2020. He was the Trump campaign's advance director.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>Tim Unes, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Stage Manager</a>"</li> </ul> <p>The Trump campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">paid</a> Unes more than $117,000 through November 2020. He is Caporale's business partner in Event Strategies, Inc., which received more than $1.7 million from Trump's campaign and joint fundraising committee.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>James Oaks, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Operations Associate</a>"</li> </ul> <p>The Trump campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">paid</a> Oakes $126,000 in salary through at least November 2016.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>Ronald Holden, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Backstage Manager</a>"</li> </ul> <p>Trump's campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">paid</a> Holden around $72,000 for payroll and consulting in early 2020.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>William Wilson, "<a href="https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/foia/upload/21-0278-Women-for-America-First-Ellispse-permit_REDACTED.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Backstage Assistant</a>"</li> </ul> <p>The Trump campaign <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/01/trump-tied-to-dc-protests-dark-money-and-shell-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">started paying</a> Wilson in October 2020 with around $6,000 in payments for advanced consulting through November 2020 alone.</p><p>Dec. 27, 2020: Trump <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/06/us/politics/capitol-mob-trump-supporters.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>, "See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don't miss it. Information to follow."</p><p>Dec. 31: Acting Attorney General Rosen and his deputy, Richard Donoghue <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/22/us/politics/jeffrey-clark-trump-justice-department-election.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">meet</a> with Jeffrey Clark, assistant attorney general of the environment and natural resources division, whom Trump had also <a href="https://www.justice.gov/enrd/jeffrey-bossert-clark" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">named</a> acting head of the civil division in September 2020. Rosen and Donoghue tell Clark to stop pushing Trump's false conspiracy theories about election fraud. Unbeknownst to Rosen and Donoghue, Clark had been meeting privately with Trump, who had embraced Clark's theories and support.</p><p>Jan. 2, 2021: Trump holds an hour-long phone call <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-raffensperger-call-transcript-georgia-vote/2021/01/03/2768e0cc-4ddd-11eb-83e3-322644d82356_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pressuring</a> Georgia election officials to change the state's voting outcome.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>"And you are going to find that they [the ballots] are — which is totally illegal — it is more illegal for you than it is for them because, you know, what they did and you're not reporting it. That's a criminal, that's a criminal offense. And you can't let that happen. That's a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. And that's a big risk…"</li> <li>"I mean, I'm notifying you that you're letting it happen. So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state…"</li> <li>"You know, and I watched you this morning and you said, uh, well, there was no criminality. But I mean, all of this stuff is very dangerous stuff. When you talk about no criminality, I think it's very dangerous for you to say that."</li> </ul> <p>The Georgia election officials tell Trump – point by point – that he is wrong factually and refuse his request. Someone on the call is taping it.</p><p><strong>*CNN </strong><a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/04/politics/trump-brad-raffensperger-calls-georgia/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>later reports</strong></a> that between the election and Trump's call, the White House had attempted to reach Raffensperger's office 18 times.</p><p>Jan. 3, 2021: Replying to a #StoptheSteal tweet from one of the rally organizers, Trump <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/seeks-prevent-certification-election-trump-plans-attend-dc/story?id=75042176" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>: "I will be there. Historic day."</p><p>Also on Jan., 3: Acting Defense Secretary Miller and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley <a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">meet</a> with Trump and he concurs in activation of the DC National Guard "to support law enforcement."</p><p>Jan. 3, midday: After meeting with Trump, Assistant Attorney General Clark <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/22/us/politics/jeffrey-clark-trump-justice-department-election.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">informs</a> Acting Attorney General Rosen that Trump intends to replace Rosen with Clark, who could then try to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College results. He says that Rosen could stay on as his deputy attorney general, leaving Rosen speechless. Rosen works with White House counsel Pat Cipollone to secure a meeting with Trump that evening.</p><p>Jan. 3, 6:00 p.m.: Rosen, Donoghue, and Clark <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/22/us/politics/jeffrey-clark-trump-justice-department-election.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">meet</a> at the White House with Trump, Cipollone, his deputy Patrick Philbin, and other lawyers. Trump has Rosen and Clark present their competing arguments to him. Top lawyers in the Justice Department tell Trump that if he fires Rosen, all of them will resign. Three hours after the meeting began, Trump decides that Clark's plan would fail and allows Rosen to remain as acting attorney general.</p><p>Jan. 3, late night: Under pressure from the White House, a top Justice Department official <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/white-house-forced-georgia-u-s-attorney-to-resign-11610225840" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calls</a> the US attorney in Atlanta, Byung Pak. He says that Trump is furious that there is no federal investigation into Georgia voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.</p><p>Because the recording of Trump's January 2 call with Georgia election officials had surfaced earlier in the day, Pak says that he is thinking about resigning. On the January 2 call, Trump had complained that Pak is a "never Trumper." The White House indicates that Pak should resign immediately.</p><p>Trump then calls the US attorney in Savannah, Georgia, Bobby Christine. Trump says that he wants Christine to replace Pak, bypassing the longstanding protocol of elevating the number two person in Pak's office. That move puts Christine in charge of two US attorney offices.</p><p>The following day, Pak submits his resignation due to "unforeseen circumstances." </p><p>Also on Jan. 3: An internal Capitol Police intelligence report <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/capitol-police-intelligence-warning/2021/01/15/c8b50744-5742-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">warns</a> of a violent scenario in which "Congress itself" could be the target of angry Trump supporters in the upcoming rally.</p><p>"Supporters of the current president see January 6, 2021, as the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election," the memo states. "This sense of desperation and disappointment may lead to more of an incentive to become violent. Unlike previous post-election protests, the targets of the pro-Trump supporters are not necessarily the counter-protesters as they were previously, but rather Congress itself is the target on the 6th."</p><p>Jan. 4: Miller issues a <a href="https://twitter.com/lukebroadwater/status/1354836817925832705/photo/1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">memo</a> to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy requiring Miller's "personal authorization" for the DC National Guard to employ "riot control agents" and other tactics, including "ballistic protection equipment such as helmets and body armor." The limitations also include sharing equipment with law enforcement agencies and using "Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance assets" or conducting ISR activities. The memo states that McCarthy "may deploy the DCNG Quick Reaction Force only as a last resort and in response to a request from an appropriate civil authority."</p><p>Jan. 4: The National Park Service <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/dc-national-guard-protests-bowser/2021/01/04/220ced16-4e8d-11eb-83e3-322644d82356_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">increases</a> the crowd estimate on the January 6 rally permit to 30,000 – up from the original 5,000 in December.</p><p>Also on Jan. 4: Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/capitol-police-intelligence-warning/2021/01/15/c8b50744-5742-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">asks</a> the Senate and House sergeants at arms for permission to put the National Guard on emergency standby. They reject that idea and suggest instead that he informally seek out his Guard contacts, asking them to "lean forward" and be on alert in case the Capitol Police need help.</p><p>Jan. 5: The FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/capitol-riot-fbi-intelligence/2021/01/12/30d12748-546b-11eb-a817-e5e7f8a406d6_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">issues</a> a warning that extremists are preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and "war." The office shares the information with its counterparts in the Washington, DC office.</p><p>Also on Jan. 5: Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) <a href="https://brooks.house.gov/media-center/news-releases/congressman-mo-brooks-rebuts-vicious-scurrilous-fake-news-media-and" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">receives a call</a> from White House Political Director Brian Jack asking him to speak at the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6. Brooks agrees.</p><p>January 6, 2021</p><p>8:17 a.m.: Trump <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>: "States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"</p><p>10:00 a.m.: Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally is underway. Addressing the crowd, Donald Trump Jr. <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/07/trump-incitement-inflammatory-rhetoric-capitol-riot" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "If you're going to be the zero and not the hero, we're coming for you, and we're going to have a good time doing it."</p><p>11:15 a.m.: A mile-and-a-half from the rally, a group of 200 to 300 protesters <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/national/national-security/capitol-response-timeline/?itid=hp-top-table-main-0106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">arrives</a> at the Capitol reflecting pool area near the west side of the building.</p><p>10:50 a.m.: Speaking at the rally, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani <a href="https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/01/watch-giuliani-demand-trial-by-combat-to-settle-election.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "Let's have trial by combat."</p><p>Noon: Trump begins to <a href="https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-save-america-rally-transcript-january-6" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">address</a> the mob and continues speaking for more than an hour.</p> <ul class="ee-ul"> <li>"We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved."</li> <li>"We won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election."</li> <li>"I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so, because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election… All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people."</li> </ul> <p>12:30 p.m.: As Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) <a href="https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article248354085.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">enters</a> the Capitol for the joint session of Congress that will certify Biden's election, he gives a thumbs up, a fist pump, and a wave to Trump's mob.</p><p>1:00 p.m.: While Trump continues his rant to the mob, some members of Trump's crowd have already <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reached</a> the US Capitol building where Congress <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">assembles</a> in joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. An initial wave of protesters <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">storms</a> the outer barricade west of the Capitol building. As the congressional proceedings begin, Pence reads a letter saying that he won't intervene in Congress's electoral count: "My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority."</p><p>1:09 p.m.: DC Capitol Police Chief Sund <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/pence-rioters-capitol-attack/2021/01/15/ab62e434-567c-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tells</a> his superiors – House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger — that he wants an emergency declaration and to call in the National Guard.</p><p>1:11 p.m.: Trump <a href="https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-save-america-rally-transcript-january-6?fbclid=IwAR2Hszp0YIVg7iLDZzKUqbrt-fgZGXygKAfFgdC_jIVJZtMAOc6TWH6aswM" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ends</a> his speech by urging his followers to march down Pennsylvania Avenue: "We fight like hell. If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore… Our exciting adventures and boldest endeavors have not yet begun… We're going to the Capitol. We're going to try and give them [Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."</p><p>The Attack</p><p>If the District of Columbia were a state, its governor alone could have deployed the National Guard to crush the riot. Instead, Trump and his Defense Department had that responsibility, and an unprecedent assault on a sacred institution of government succeeded, if only for a few hours.</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 1:26 p.m.: </em><em>The Capitol Police </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>orders</em></a><em> the evacuation of the Capitol complex.</em></p><p><strong>*Among those </strong><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/03/05/trump-federico-klein-capitol-riot/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>later arrested</strong></a> is Federico Klein, who is a US State Department political appointee with a top-secret security clearance. In March 2021, Klein, a former Trump campaign employee before joining the State Department in January 2017, is charged with numerous felonies that include storming the Capitol and assaulting an officer with a riot shield.</p><p>1:30 p.m.: The crowd outside the building <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">grows</a> larger, eventually overtaking the Capitol Police and making its way up the Capitol steps. Suspicious packages – later confirmed to be pipe bombs – are found at Republican National Committee headquarters and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington.</p><p>As the attack unfolds, Trump is <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/07/us/politics/trump-leave-office-resignation.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">initially pleased</a> and disregards aides pleading with him to intercede. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) <a href="https://hughhewitt.com/senator-ben-sasse-on-impeachment-and-transition-the-gop-in-minority/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">later says</a> that, according to Trump aides, he is "delighted," while "walking around the White House confused about why other people on his team [are]n't as excited." Trump initially <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/06/us/politics/national-guard-capitol-army.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rebuffs and resists</a> requests to mobilize the National Guard.</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 1:34 p.m.: </em><em>DC Mayor Muriel Bowser </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>asks</em></a><em> Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy – who reports to Miller – for more federal help to deal with the mob.</em></p><p>Bowser <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/10/us/politics/capitol-siege-security.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">is told</a> that the request must first come from the Capitol Police.</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 1:49 p.m.: </em><em>The Capitol Police chief </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>asks</em></a><em> the commanding general of the DC National Guard for immediate assistance.</em></p><p><strong>*The commanding general, Maj. Gen. William Walker,</strong> <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/03/03/973292523/dod-took-hours-to-approve-national-guard-request-during-capitol-riot-commander-s" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">later testifies</a> that he immediately notifies Army senior leadership of the request. The previous day, he had received an unusual restriction on deploying any quick reaction force service members unless Army secretary McCarthy explicitly approves is. Anticipating such approval, Walker begins to move National Guard members closer to the Capitol.</p><p>Also at 1:49 p.m.: Trump <a href="https://www.lawfareblog.com/document-article-impeachment-and-house-judiciary-report" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">retweets</a> a <a href="https://www.thetrumparchive.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">video</a> of the rally, which includes his previous statements that: "our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore and that's what this is all about. To use a favorite term that all of you came up with, we will stop the steal. . . You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."</p><p>1:59 p.m.: Sund <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/pence-rioters-capitol-attack/2021/01/15/ab62e434-567c-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">receives</a> the first report that rioters have reached the Capitol's doors and windows and are attempting to break at least one window.</p><p>2:10 p.m.: Text and email <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/national/national-security/capitol-response-timeline/?itid=hp-top-table-main-0106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">alerts</a> to all congressional staff warn those inside to stay away from windows and those outside to seek cover.</p><p>2:11 p.m.: Trump's mob <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/pence-rioters-capitol-attack/2021/01/15/ab62e434-567c-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">breaches</a> the Capitol building – breaking windows, climbing inside, and opening doors for others to follow.</p><p>2:13 p.m.: Pence suddenly <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/pence-rioters-capitol-attack/2021/01/15/ab62e434-567c-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">leaves</a> the Senate floor and is moved to a nearby office.</p><p>2:14 p.m.: Rioters chase DC Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs and <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/pence-rioters-capitol-attack/2021/01/15/ab62e434-567c-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">arrive</a> on the landing near the office where Pence and his family are hiding. Goodman <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/goodman-capitol-police-video/2021/01/13/08ab3eb6-546b-11eb-a931-5b162d0d033d_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">runs</a> in the opposite direction – luring them away from Pence and the Senate chamber.</p><p>2:18 p.m.: Another <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/national/national-security/capitol-response-timeline/?itid=hp-top-table-main-0106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">text alert</a> goes out to Capitol staff: "Due to security threat inside: immediately, move inside your office, take emergency equipment, lock the doors, take shelter."</p><p>Around 2:20 p.m.: Hiding in a barricaded room, members of Congress and their aides <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/inside-capitol-siege/2021/01/09/e3ad3274-5283-11eb-bda4-615aaefd0555_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">make pleas</a> for outside help. Among them is a senior adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who reaches a former law firm colleague, Will Levi. Levi had served as Attorney General William Barr's chief of staff. From his home, Levi then <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/national/national-security/capitol-response-timeline/?itid=hp-top-table-main-0106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calls</a> FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich at the command center in the FBI's Washington field office. Bowdich dispatches the first of three tactical teams to the Capitol, including one from the Washington field office and another from Baltimore.</p><p>During the attack: Among the members of Congress appealing directly to Trump for help is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). According to a later <a href="https://jhb.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=402083" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), "When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That's when, according to McCarthy, the president said:<em> 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"</em> [Emphasis in original]</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 2:22 p.m.: </em><em>Army Secretary McCarthy </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>discusses</em></a><em> the situation at the Capitol with Mayor Bowser and her staff.</em></p><p>They are begging for additional National Guard assistance.<em> </em>Note the time. It's been almost an hour since Bowser requested help.</p><p>2:24 p.m.: Trump <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"</p><p>After erecting a gallows on the Capitol grounds, the mob <a href="https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/hang-mike-pence-chant-capitol-riot/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shouts</a>, "Hang Mike Pence." Rioters create another noose from a camera cord seized during an attack on an on-site news team.</p><p>2:26 p.m.: While the senators are in a temporary holding room after the Senate chamber is evacuated, Trump <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/08/politics/mike-lee-tommy-tuberville-trump-misdialed-capitol-riot/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tries to call</a> Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), but mistakenly <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/02/13/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/#link-IFIB3TEPTREOBLTVIZUK2BEVWQ" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reaches</a> Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who hands the phone to Tuberville. Trump then tries to convince Tuberville to make additional objections to the Electoral College vote in an effort to block Congress' certification of Biden's win. The call is cut off because senators are asked to move to a secure location. "Mr. President, they've taken the vice president out," Tuberville says. "They want me to get off the phone, I gotta go.'"</p><p>2:26 p.m.: Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund joins a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/sund-riot-national-guard/2021/01/10/fc2ce7d4-5384-11eb-a817-e5e7f8a406d6_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">conference call</a> with several officials from the DC government, as well as officials from the Pentagon, including Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, director of the Army Staff. Piatt later issues a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/military-riots-national-guard-response/2021/01/11/f435812e-5444-11eb-89bc-7f51ceb6bd57_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> denying the statements attributed to him.</p><p>"I am making an urgent, urgent immediate request for National Guard assistance," Sund says. "I have got to get boots on the ground."</p><p>The DC contingent is flabbergasted when Piatt says that he could not recommend that his boss, Army Secretary McCarthy, approve the request. "I don't like the visual of the National Guard standing a police line with the Capitol in the background," Piatt says. Again and again, Sund says that the situation is dire.</p><p><strong>*The commanding general of the DC National Guard,</strong> Maj. Gen. William Walker, later testifies that the <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/national-security-officials-testify-about-jan-6-attack-capitol-joint-n1259434" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">call includes</a> Lt. Gen Charles Flynn – brother of former national security Mike Flynn, whom Trump pardoned after <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-pardons-michael-flynn-who-twice-pleaded-guilty-lying-fbi-n1249031" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pleading guilty to lying to the FBI</a> during the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign. Piatt and Flynn <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/03/03/973292523/dod-took-hours-to-approve-national-guard-request-during-capitol-riot-commander-s" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">relay</a> to Walker: "It wouldn't be their best military advice to send uniformed guardsmen to the Capitol because they didn't like the optics. And they had also said that it could 'inflame' [the protesters]."</p><p>2:28 p.m.: Rioters <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2021/01/16/video-timeline-capitol-siege/?arc404=true&itid=hp_alert" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">storm</a> House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) suite of offices, pounding the doors trying to find her.</p><p><em>(D0D Memo) 2:30 p.m.: </em><em>Miller, Army Secretary McCarthy, and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>meet</em></a><em> to discuss Mayor Bowser's request.</em></p><p>2:33 p.m.: A broadcast on the emergency management agency channel in DC <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/national/national-security/capitol-response-timeline/?itid=hp-top-table-main-0106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">requests</a> that all law enforcement officers in the city respond to the Capitol.</p><p>2:42 p.m.: As lawmakers are evacuating the House chamber using the Speaker's Lobby, rioters <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2021/01/16/video-timeline-capitol-siege/?arc404=true&itid=hp_alert" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">breach</a> the Lobby threshold.</p><p>2:52 p.m.: The first FBI SWAT team <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/national/national-security/capitol-response-timeline/?itid=hp-top-table-main-0106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">enters</a> the Capitol.</p><p>2:53 p.m.: The last of a large group of House members <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2021/01/16/video-timeline-capitol-siege/?arc404=true&itid=hp_alert" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">has been evacuated</a> and is headed for a secure location.</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 3:04 p.m.:</em> <em>Miller </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>gives</em></a><em> "verbal approval" to full mobilization of the DC National Guard (1,100 members).</em></p><p>It has now been more than 90 minutes since Mayor Bowser first asked Army Secretary McCarthy for assistance. It took an hour for Defense Department officials to meet and another half-hour for them to decide to help. And Bowser still doesn't know the status of her request.</p><p><em>(Memo) 3:19 p.m.: </em><em>Pelosi and Schumer </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>call</em></a><em> Army Secretary McCarthy, who says that Bowser's request has now been approved.</em></p><p><em>(Memo) 3:26 p.m.: </em><em>Army Secretary McCarthy</em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em> calls</em></a><em> Bowser to tell her that her request for help has been approved.</em></p><p>The Defense Department's notification of approval to Bowser came two hours after her request.</p><p>While Miller and his team were slow-walking Mayor Bowser's request, she had sought National Guard assistance from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R). At about the same time, Speaker Pelosi <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/trump-protests-washington-guard-military/2021/01/07/c5299b56-510e-11eb-b2e8-3339e73d9da2_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">called</a> Northam directly for help and he agreed.</p><p>3:29 p.m.: Governor Northam <a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">announces</a> mobilization of Virginia's National Guard. But there's a hitch. Federal law requires Defense Department authorization before any state's National Guard can cross the state border onto federal land in DC. That approval doesn't come until almost two hours later.</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 3:47 p.m. </em><em>Governor Hogan </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>mobilizes</em></a><em> his state's National Guard and </em><a href="https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/maryland/national-guard-assistance-requests-denied-capitol-riots/65-e3ad38e5-f574-49d2-bfee-d3f504d7e53f" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>200 state troopers</em></a>.</p><p>The Defense Department "<a href="https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/maryland/national-guard-assistance-requests-denied-capitol-riots/65-e3ad38e5-f574-49d2-bfee-d3f504d7e53f" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">repeatedly denies</a>" Hogan's request to deploy the National Guard at the Capitol. As he awaits approval, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) <a href="https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/maryland/national-guard-assistance-requests-denied-capitol-riots/65-e3ad38e5-f574-49d2-bfee-d3f504d7e53f" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calls</a> Hogan from the undisclosed bunker to which he, Speaker Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have been evacuated. Hoyer pleads for assistance, saying that the Capitol Police is overwhelmed and there is no federal law enforcement presence.</p><p>4:17 p.m.: Trump<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/politics/trump-to-mob-that-stormed-capitol-you-have-to-go-home-now/2021/01/06/515e227c-0a1b-4397-91cd-f4542bb9ec0e_video.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> tweets</a> a video telling rioters, "I know your pain, I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side… It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil."</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 4:18 p.m.: </em><em>Miller </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>gives voice approval</em></a><em> to notifying surrounding states to muster and be prepared to mobilize their National Guard personnel.</em></p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 4:32 p.m.: </em><em>Miller </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>gives verbal authorization</em></a><em> to "re-mission" DC National Guard from city posts where most have been directing traffic and monitoring subway stations "to conduct perimeter and clearance operations" in support of the Capitol Police force. </em></p><p>4:40 p.m.: More than 90 minutes after Governor Hogan had requested federal approval to send his state's National Guard troops to DC, Army Secretary McCarthy <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/hogan-describes-delayed-permission-to-send-national-guard/2021/01/07/5ed7243c-5130-11eb-a1f5-fdaf28cfca90_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calls and asks</a>, "Can you come as soon as possible?" Hogan responds, "Yeah. We've been waiting. We're ready."</p><p>*5:08 p.m.: More than three hours after Maj. Gen. Walker's request for approval to deploy the National Guard at the Capitol, he <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/03/03/973292523/dod-took-hours-to-approve-national-guard-request-during-capitol-riot-commander-s" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">receives</a> approval.</p><p>*5:20 p.m.: After being ready for hours, 155 members of the National Guard <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/03/03/973292523/dod-took-hours-to-approve-national-guard-request-during-capitol-riot-commander-s" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">arrive</a> at the Capitol. According to Maj. Gen. Walker's later testimony, earlier assistance "could have made a difference" in pushing back the crowd.</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 5:45 p.m.: </em><em>Miller signs formal authorization for out-of-state National Guard personnel to muster and gives</em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em> voice approval for deployment</em></a><em> to support the Capitol Police.</em></p><p>The first Maryland National Guard personnel <a href="https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2466547/on-behalf-of-the-us-army-statement-on-the-national-guard-response-in-the-distri/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">don't arrive</a> at the Capitol until January 7 at 10:00 a.m. The first Virginia National Guard members arrive at Noon.</p><p>6:01 p.m.: Trump <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"</p><p>7:00 p.m.: Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, intends to call Sen. Tuberville but, like Trump five hours earlier, he reaches Sen. Lee. Unaware that he has reached the wrong number, Giuliani leaves a voicemail message <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/08/politics/mike-lee-tommy-tuberville-trump-misdialed-capitol-riot/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">saying</a>, "Sen. Tuberville? Or I should say Coach Tuberville. This is Rudy Giuliani, the President's lawyer. I'm calling you because I want to discuss with you how they're trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you. I know they're reconvening at 8 tonight, but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow — ideally until the end of tomorrow."</p><p>When Congress <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2021/capitol-insurrection-visual-timeline/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">resumes</a> the session at 8:06 p.m., Tuberville votes in favor of objections to certifying Biden's election.</p><p><em>(DoD Memo) 8:00 p.m.: </em><em>The DC Capitol Police </em><a href="https://d1uu3oy1fdfoio.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/First-Amendment-Protests-1.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>declare</em></a><em> the Capitol building secure.</em></p><p>The Aftermath of the Attack</p><p>8:31 p.m.: After widespread media reports that Pence, not Trump, had actually given the order to deploy the National Guard, Kash Patel – Miller's chief of staff and former top aide to Rep. Nunes – <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/01/06/us/washington-dc-protests" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tells</a> the <em>New York Times, </em>"The acting secretary and the president have spoken multiple times this week about the request for National Guard personnel in D.C. During these conversations, the president conveyed to the acting secretary that he should take any necessary steps to support civilian law enforcement requests in securing the Capitol and federal buildings."</p><p>But according to the Defense Department's January 8 memo, the only such conversation with Trump occurred on January 3.</p><p>Jan. 7: US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick dies from injuries he sustained while defending against the attack. About <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/police-union-says-140-officers-injured-in-capitol-riot/2021/01/27/60743642-60e2-11eb-9430-e7c77b5b0297_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">140 law enforcement</a> officers suffer injuries such as cracked ribs, crushed spinal discs, stab wounds from a metal fence stake, concussions from head blows with objects that include metal poles ripped from inauguration-related scaffolding and even a pole with an American flag attached. Other injuries are swollen ankles and wrists, bruised arms and legs, and irritated lungs from bear and pepper spray. In the three weeks following the attack, another <a href="https://www.npr.org/local/305/2021/01/25/959694007/at-least-38-capitol-police-officers-test-positive-for-c-o-v-i-d-19-since-jan-6-riots" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">38 officers who responded to the rio</a>t test positive for the coronavirus. <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/27/second-officer-suicide-following-capitol-riot-463123" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Two officers responding on the scene</a> die by suicide.</p><p>Jan. 7: Amid growing criticism over his fist pump to the mob shortly before it attacked the Capitol and his continuing objections after the attack to certifying Biden's victory, Sen. Hawley issues a <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/955103447/gop-leaders-condemn-sen-josh-hawley-after-pro-trump-riot-at-u-s-capitol" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> saying, "I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That's my job, and I will keep doing it."</p><p>Jan. 7: Trump releases a video in which he <a href="https://apnews.com/article/ap-fact-check-donald-trump-c4c8f14643b6254e261aa0be0841e9e2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lies</a>, saying, "I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders." Defense Department officials <a href="https://apnews.com/article/ap-fact-check-donald-trump-c4c8f14643b6254e261aa0be0841e9e2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">confirm</a> that they did not speak to Trump on January 6.</p><p>Jan. 8: Trump <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/suspension.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a>: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"</p><p>Shortly thereafter, he tweets again: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."</p><p>Jan. 9: Twitter issues a <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/suspension.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> saying that it has banned Trump because his "statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate… and encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a 'safe' target, as he will not be attending."</p><p>Twitter's statement continues, "The use of the words 'American Patriots' to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol. The mention of his supporters having a 'GIANT VOICE long into the future' and that 'They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!' is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an 'orderly transition' and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election."</p><p>The statement concludes: "Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."</p><p>Jan. 12: Preparing to board Marine One for Andrews Air Force Base en route to a speech in Alamo, Texas, Trump <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-marine-one-departure-011221/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "And on the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you're doing it, and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing. For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger."</p><p>Also on Jan. 12: As he prepares to board Air Force One, Trump <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-air-force-one-departure-joint-base-andrews-md-011221/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "So if you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television — it's been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.</p><p>And if you look at what other people have said — politicians at a high level — about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle, in various other — other places, that was a real problem — what they said. But they've analyzed my speech and words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody, to the T, thought it was totally appropriate."</p><p>Also on Jan. 12: Speaking to his Texas audience, Trump <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-45th-mile-new-border-wall-reynosa-mcallen-tx/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "Before we begin, I'd like to say that free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes: Be careful what you wish for. The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country, and it is causing tremendous anger and division and pain — far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time."</p><p>Also on Jan. 12: The House Judiciary Committee issues a <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533940-read-house-judiciary-report-on-trump-impeachment-effort" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">76-page report</a> of the events before, during and after the January riot that culminated in the deaths of five Americans, including a US Capitol Police officer. It concludes, "President Trump has falsely asserted he won the 2020 presidential election and repeatedly sought to overturn the results of the election. As his efforts failed again and again, President Trump continued a parallel course of conduct that foreseeably resulted in the imminent lawless actions of his supporters, who attacked the Capitol and the Congress. This course of conduct, viewed within the context of his past actions and other attempts to subvert the presidential election, demonstrate that President Trump remains a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our democracy."</p><p>Jan. 13: As the article of impeachment and House Report head to the House floor for a vote, CNN <a href="https://twitter.com/carriecordero/status/1349382608266928131" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reports</a> that members of Congress, under pressure from Trump, are "scared" and "fear for their lives and their families." Appearing on MSNBC, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) <a href="https://twitter.com/MeetThePress/status/1349369689227603968" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues. … A couple of them broke down in tears … saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment."</p><p>Later that day, 10 Republicans join all House Democrats to <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/13/us/politics/trump-impeached.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">impeach</a> Trump for "incitement of insurrection" by a vote of 232 to 197.</p><p><strong>*Jan. 13: Senate Majority Leader McConnel</strong>l <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/mcconnell-trump-impeach-senate-riot/2021/01/13/e4dab8d8-55c6-11eb-a817-e5e7f8a406d6_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a> he's open to convicting Trump for inciting the insurrection. But he also states that the Senate trial will not begin before Trump leaves office.</p><p>Jan. 16: Acting Defense Secretary Miller <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/acting-defense-secretary-orders-nsa-director-to-immediately-install-former-gop-operative-as-the-agencys-top-lawyer/2021/01/16/b3e06a02-5837-11eb-a931-5b162d0d033d_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">orders</a> National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone to install former White House official Michael Ellis as the NSA's top lawyer by 6:00 p.m. Later that afternoon, Ellis formally <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/the-nsa-is-moving-forward-to-install-michael-ellis-a-former-gop-operative-as-its-top-lawyer-the-agency-said-sunday/2021/01/17/b8430e8c-58e2-11eb-a976-bad6431e03e2_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">accepts</a> the NSA's job offer.</p><p><strong>*Jan. 19: </strong>McConnell takes the Senate floor and <a href="https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4938965/mob-attacked-capitol-provoked-president-senator-mcconnell" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a>, "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like."</p><p>Jan. 20: Shortly after Biden's inauguration, Nakasone, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/former-gop-operative-michael-ellis-placed-on-administrative-leave-from-nsa-top-lawyer-job/2021/01/20/3bd154e6-5b83-11eb-b8bd-ee36b1cd18bf_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">places</a> Ellis on leave pending a Pentagon inspector general inquiry into the circumstances of his selection as NSA general counsel.</p><p>Jan. 22: Speaker Pelosi <a href="https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/12221" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">announces</a> that she will transmit the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday, January 25. The Senate <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535495-trump-impeachment-trial-to-being-week-of-feb-8" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">will delay</a> the start of Trump's trial until the week of February 8, as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) requested.</p><p>Jan. 26: By a 55-45 vote, the Senate <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/senators-be-sworn-trump-impeachment-trial-where-they-will-be-n1255686" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rejects</a> Sen. Rand Paul's (R-KY) motion to declare the impeachment proceedings against Trump unconstitutional. Convicting Trump after trial will require a two-thirds vote of senators <a href="https://www.washingtonian.com/2019/10/10/the-impeachment-loophole-no-ones-talking-about/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">present</a> for the vote.</p><p>Feb. 10: The top prosecutor in Fulton County Georgia, which covers most of Atlanta, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/10/us/politics/trump-georgia-investigation.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">has opened</a> an investigation into efforts to influence the state's 2020 presidential election.</p><p>Feb. 12: After Trump's legal team finishes presenting its case to the Senate, Rep. Beutler releases a <a href="https://jhb.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=402083" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> confirming Minority Leader McCarthy's conversation with Trump during the insurrection: "When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That's when, according to McCarthy, the president said:<em> 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"</em> [Emphasis in original]</p><p>Feb. 12: The top prosecutor in Fulton County Georgia <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/12/us/politics/georgia-election-investigation.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a> that her office's investigation will include Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) November phone call to Secretary of State Raffensperger about mail-in ballots, the abrupt removal last month of US attorney Pak who had refused Trump's debunked assertions about election fraud, and false claims that Rudy Giuliani made before the state's legislative committees.</p><p>Feb. 13: Based on Rep. Beutler's newly-released statement, Lead House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin (D-MD) asks the Senate to permit the deposition of Rep. Beutler. Trump's legal team objects, claiming that it will call 100 witnesses if the request is granted. By a 55-45 vote, the Senate approves calling witnesses. Immediately after the vote, the Senate recesses. House managers and Trump's counsel <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/02/13/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">agree</a> to read Rep. Beutler's statement into the record, rather than subpoena her to testify.</p><p>Later that afternoon, seven Republicans <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/13/politics/republican-votes-trump-guilty-convict-impeachment/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">join</a> all Democrats for a 57-43 vote in favor of convicting Trump – 10 short of the two-thirds required for conviction. Republicans voting to convict are Sens. Richard Burr (NC), William Cassidy (LA), Susan Collins (ME), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Mitt Romney (UT), Ben Sasse (NE). and Pat Toomey (PA).</p><p>After Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) votes to acquit Trump, he gives a <a href="https://www.marketwatch.com/story/mcconnell-trump-is-still-liable-for-everything-he-did-read-full-speech-11613254884" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">speech</a> on the Senate floor blaming him for the insurrection: "President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, unless the statute of limitations has run… He didn't get away with anything yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation."</p><p>*Feb. 25: McConnell <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/25/politics/mitch-mcconnell-donald-trump-2024/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">says</a> he will "absolutely" support Trump if he is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.</p><p>Trump's second impeachment trial is over, but the fight to save American democracy remains. And it still boils down to a single defining question:</p><p>Which side are you on?</p>