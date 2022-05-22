Canada: 4 dead, no power in about 900,000 homes after storms

Four people are dead and nearly 900,000 homes without power after severe storms pummeled the eastern Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, authorities said on Saturday. Ontario police said on Twitter that three people had died and several more were injured due to a strong summer thunderstorm. One man was killed when a tree fell on the trailer he was staying in. A woman in her seventies was also crushed by a tree while walking in the storm. In the federal capital of Ottawa, another person was killed by the storm, but local police declined to give further details. The fourth victim was a wom...