By Ismail Shakil and Divya Rajagopal OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched separate investigations into Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold to probe allegations that they used or benefited from forced Uyghur labor in their supply chains and operations in China. The investigations were launched after an initial assessment of complaints about the overseas operations of 13 Canadian companies filed by a coalition of 28 civil society organizations in June 2022. Complaints against the other 11 companies were still being assessed, with reports expected in the coming weeks,...
Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold over alleged use of forced labor in China
July 11, 2023, 2:32 PM ET