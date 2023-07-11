Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold over alleged use of forced labor in China

It was only a month ago that Lindell was begging supporters to, "buy stock in his business, Lindell TV, to gain back the millions he spent in an effort to overturn the 2020 election."

Lindell was also forced to pay a $5 million settlement to another software company in arbitration over the debunked 2020 election conspiracies.

His latest idea is a fantasy right out of the film "My Cousin Vinny," the Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

“Have you ever seen the movie My Cousin Vinny?” Lindell asked when speaking to The Daily Beast. “Remember at the end when the cop said I took it upon myself to say he found the gun and all this stuff? And the two guys that looked like the [defendants], right? And then, in light of the new evidence, case dismissed. I mean, this is what you're gonna see. When all this comes to light with the evidence I have!”

Lindell has been promising "new evidence" off and on for the past two years. He held a tech conference where at least one coder discovered that the data had been invented to appear as though an election conspiracy was afoot. After uncovering it, the coder demanded the $5 million that Lindell promised to anyone who could debunk the information.

Lindell told the Beast that this was the first time he was revealing the new evidence, and then mentioned “32 terabytes from Dennis Montgomery” that has been given to the Dominion and Smartmatic lawyers. He said that the lawyers “put in a motion to compel Dennis Montgomery to testify and that his evidence gets put out to the public." He then explained that were there to be a "gag order" from the government, the info couldn't be released.

The lawsuit is a civil case between Lindell and the corporations. The government isn't involved.

"Montgomery, meanwhile, is a central figure in the election-denying theory that there are supercomputers flipping votes, known as Hammer and Scorecard. Lindell ultimately bought data from Montgomery and was set to unveil it at his symposium in 2021, but the evidence he revealed to cyber experts at the time was denounced as junk," the Beast explained.

Read the full report at The Daily Beast.

