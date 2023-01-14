Canada sanctions ex-President Martelly’s brother-in-law and a former Haitian politician

In this file photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill Aug. 18, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. - DAVE CHAN/Getty Images North America/TNS
The Canadian government added more names Friday to its sanction list involving Haitian political figures and business people. The sanctions were announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, and target two members of the Haitian elite: businessman Charles Saint-Remy and former lawmaker Arnel Belizaire. The two will be barred from entering Canada or having any financial dealings in the country. Any assets they have in the country also will be frozen. They join 13 other Haitian figures,including former president Michel Martelly and prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Ceant, w...