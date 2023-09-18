Canada says it suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder

By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it had credible information linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June and said it had expelled a senior Indian intelligence official. The announcement marks a significant worsening of bilateral ties at a time when India is already unhappy that Canadian authorities are not cracking down on Sikh protesters who want their own independent homeland. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen wa...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Rachel Maddow assails threats of MAGA violence against law enforcement and public officials
September 19, 2023
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow assailed Donald Trump's supporters who continue to attempt to overthrow American democracy and election through intimidation.
At the top of her Monday show, Maddow attacked North Carolina for the Republican efforts to take over the election boards to influence the votes. She cited election laws being restricted in Texas, and MAGA attacks on election workers. It's a continuation of what unfolded in 2020 and on Jan. 6.
Maddow explained that radical, right-wing violence has expanded to threats against the National Archives, the FBI, the IRS and elected officials like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).
Trump's "overheated public statements have led his followers to commit violence or to threaten violence on his behalf," the host explained.
"I mean, all of these things, the court filing about the potential gag order, the threats to Fulton County officials, the threats to the FBI itself. I mean, these are all just in the past few days," said Maddow. "But these headlines are just now the ambient mood of public service in the Trump era of Republican politics, right? It's Fulton County officials being threatened. It's the Fulton County sheriff having to investigate that. Then it's the Fulton County sheriff being threatened and the FBI having to investigate that. Then it's the FBI being threatened."
She continued: "FBI officials and FBI agents themselves are being threatened and the FBI had to investigate that. It's the judge in one of the Trump cases being threatened. It's another judge and another one of the Trump cases being threatened. It's the grand jurors in one of the Trump cases being threatened. It's the prosecutor in one Trump case being threatened. It's the prosecutor in another Trump case being threatened. It's a federal prosecutor in the Hunter Biden investigation getting, 'Such a barrage of credible threats that she had to seek security help from the U.S. Marshals Service.' It's public health workers being threatened and harassed. It's the head of the CDC getting death threats. The head of the CDC!"
In a new biography about Romney, the Utah Republican confesses that a number of his GOP colleagues were willing to vote to convict Trump of impeachment, but they were too scared of what might happen to themselves or their families.
"If public life, public service, and even just regular citizen participation in regular politics is suffocated with threats of violence now, one of the things that for sure does is it forces regular people out of politics and out of public service," she said. "It is common sense, if politics and public service are being made into something that is quite literally dangerous, then in the normal course of events, normal people will steer clear. Right?"
See her full comments below or at the link here.
Maddow assails MAGA terrorismyoutu.be
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Proud to be misogynistic and racist': Grammy-winner blames 'Trump years' for her country music exit
September 18, 2023
Country music star Maren Morris is officially parting ways with the genre due to its "misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic" ways, WFAA reports she said in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times.
According to CNN, the 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer hinted "at the decision in two new songs and music videos released on Friday: 'The Tree' and 'Get The Hell Out Of Here.'"
WFAA notes, "In 'The Tree,' she sings that she's "taking an axe to the tree, the rot at the roots is the root of the problem, But you wanna blame it on me, I hung around longer than anyone should," and "In “'Get The Hell Out Of Here,' Morris sings, 'I do the best I can, but the more I hang around here, the less I give a damn.'"
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?
Morris also emphasized that "she resents music being used as a 'toxic weapon in culture wars.'"
LA Timesreports:
It's not that Morris, 33, has tired of twanging guitars or neatly cornered rhymes, both of which define the tunes that came out Friday, a decade after she moved to Nashville from her native Texas, first to write songs for established country acts such as Tim McGraw and later to sign a major-label record deal of her own. Rather, she says she's leaving because of what she views as the country music industry’s unwillingness to honestly reckon with its history of racism and misogyny and to open its gates to more women and queer people and people of color.
Regarding the genre, the singer-songwriter told the newspaper, "I thought I'd like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it's burning itself down without my help."
She added, "After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic."
READ MORE: Seeing ‘Red’ after Taylor Swift debacle, lawmakers weigh new policies
WFAA's full report is available at this link. The Los Angeles Times' report is here.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Legal expert points to another Trump confession that 'got very little attention'
September 18, 2023
Former senior prosecutor to special counsel Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, pointed to a piece of Donald Trump's recent interview on "Meet the Press" that isn't getting as much attention as his claim that he wasn't listening to his lawyers after all.
Speaking to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Monday evening, Weissmann pointed to Trump's admission that he "knew by 10 o'clock the night of the election" that it was over. Weissmann looked back at Trump's actions at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.
"That was something that's got very little attention, and that was something of an effort to stop the count of votes," the NYU professor explained. "And the president and his allies had talked about this before the election, and then tried to put it into effect on the night of the election. They knew there would be this thing called the 'red mirage,' you may remember this Lawrence."
He explained that the way the vote count works is that many states don't begin counting the mail-in votes prior to the election. So, the in-person votes, which are predominantly Republican, will often appear first. The mail-in ballots take longer to open, process and count.
"So, he went out and tried to get states to stop counting votes," explained Weissmann. "That feeds into two of the three charges, like a hand in the glove — which is obstruction and the 241 Civil Rights violation. Because you can't do that. You can't not count American votes. And that was really interesting to me that he was going back to that in this interview, this sort of 'stop the count.' Because that is part of the charges in both Georgia and in D.C."
Former federal prosecutor and University of Alabama Law professor Joyce Vance explained that these kinds of admissions of guilt can end up in court proceedings, even if Trump doesn't take the stand.
"They could play some of these videotapes," she said. "And you could imagine how powerful this would be. I think Mar-a-Lago is a great example where you might, for instance, have people talking about the briefings, the former president received on classified information and its handling. The prosecution could show the jury the documents, and they could look at this incredible video of Trump talking about how cavalierly he handled it, because it was his and he could do whatever he wanted to do with it. It would be a very powerful presentation in mind."
See the full comments in the video below or at the link here.
Senior Mueller prosecutor highlights another of Trump's admissions of guiltyoutu.be
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}