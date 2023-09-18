Canada says it suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder

By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it had credible information linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June and said it had expelled a senior Indian intelligence official. The announcement marks a significant worsening of bilateral ties at a time when India is already unhappy that Canadian authorities are not cracking down on Sikh protesters who want their own independent homeland. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen wa...