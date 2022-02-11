Canada’s Ontario declares state of emergency over ‘illegal’ trucker protest

Pulling no punches, the columnists lambasted the "epic stupidity" of the former lawmaker's glib remark.



"You will recall that what speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped up in Feb. 2020 was a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address, after he had already delivered most of it to the nation. Pelosi’s act in no sense denied the public information, whereas withholding presidential documents very well might, and might also break the Presidential Records Act, a law," he wrote before noting that, worse still, the Newsmax host didn't "bat an eye" or push back at the obvious absurdity of the answer.



READ: 'No nostalgia for the Trump years' as fans abandon him and his influence wanes: analysis

"Viewers of this interview only learned that Pelosi ripped up some kind of document in some vaguely nefarious way — and that the media gave her a pass for it. Learning what that document actually was might have challenged that impression," he explained. "Because mainstream media properly represent all sides of a story, Republicans can inject all manner of unsupported claims to muddy the waters around Trump’s transgressions, and around their own hypocritical treatment of them."

According to the columnist, the mainstream press is complicit in letting the Republicans get away with lying or creating spin to help Trump and that Meadows is getting away with it.

"Meadows’ nonsense about Pelosi provided a diversionary moment of low comedy," he summed up before warning, "But the underlying dynamic it reveals is a major problem that risks skewing public understanding. And there’s no sign Democrats have an answer to it."

You can read more here.