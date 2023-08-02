Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and wife Sophie separate
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are pictured at the Fairmont Le Manoir Hotel ahead of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. "After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," they both shared via Instagram on Wednesday. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy." The couple got married in 2005 and have three children together - Xavier, born in 2007, Ella-Grace, bor...