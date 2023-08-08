August 8 (Reuters) - Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison, more than seven months after he was convicted of shooting fellow musical artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in 2020, local media reported. Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence to the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that had been pushed back by delays, USA Today reported. On Dec. 23, a jury found Lanez guilty of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic handgun and...
Canadian rapper sentenced to 10 years in prison in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
August 8, 2023, 7:00 PM ET