Canaries volcano blasts lava into the air as ash blankets area

It started after 8 p.m. eastern when Trump trashed the 43rd president of the United States as a "Republican in Name Only" (RINO).

"RINO former President George 'Dubya' Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney. Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and, after spending trillions of dollars and killing nearly a million people, the Middle East was left in worse shape after 21 years than it was when he started his stupidity," Trump wrote.

Trump's rage against his own party then turned to his complaints that the media has seen "evidence" of election fraud, even though he went on to say such evidence was not yet public.

"Why is the Fake News Media continuing on their path of saying, 'baseless and disproven lies,' concerning the Presidential Election of 2020, no matter how much evidence they see?" Trump wondered, even though his lies of election fraud have been thoroughly debunked.

"The proof is massive and staggering. The Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged! When the information becomes public, people will see that it wasn't even close," Trump predicted, even though he offered no such information.

It was then time for GOP Senators to share the hot seat.

"I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the 'Crime of the Century.' Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win," Trump said of his failed coup attempt.

Trump was apparently referring to reports in the new book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that Lee and Graham had investigated claims of election fraud and found they "added up to nothing."

"Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and all of the other Republicans who were unwilling to fight for the Presidency of the United States, which would have included at least an additional four Republican Senators, two in Georgia, one in Michigan, one in Arizona, are letting the Democrats get away with the greatest Election Hoax in history—a total con job!" Trump said, arguing that the results in four Senate elections should have also been overturned as part of his coup.

Trump continued to trash the Republican Party for not overturning the election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"The Democrats are vicious and fight like hell, and the Republicans do nothing about it. RINOs fight harder against Republicans than they do against Democrats. They want to be so politically correct, even if that means losing our Country, which is happening now," Trump claimed.

Even though Republicans lost control of both the Senate and House of Representatives on Trump's watch, he voiced his wishes that they could schedule hearings. Absent that, he said was content if the GOP would use political theater to push his "Big Lie."



"They should be ashamed of themselves. Why don't they have hearings? Or even if just Republicans had open public sessions, we would all hear the irrefutable facts," Trump argued, even though the irrefutable fact is that he lost.