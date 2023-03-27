'This country shouldn't stand for it': Jon Stewart questions rule of law when it comes to Trump
Jon Stueart (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Jon Stewart shared his thoughts on the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump during a Sunday interview with Fareed Zakaria.

@Acyn posted a clip of Stewart's CNN appearance, saying, "Stewart: What's happened to our country? It's as though you can't even commit financial fraud anymore.. The next thing you know they're going to send you to jail instead of your lawyer and your accountant and your campaign manager and everyone else around you."

The comedian and podcast host said sarcastically, "the idea that someone may face accountability — who's that rich and powerful — is outrageous, and this country shouldn't stand for it."

"But what if people see him as a martyr?" Zakaria asked.

"We either have the rule of law, or we have no rule of law." Stewart replied. "The rule of law does not take into account if [an indictment] might make you a martyr to somebody."

NBC reports during his Waco, Texas rally speech Saturday, Trump "accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of 'prosecutorial misconduct' in investigating him and said 'the Supreme Court didn't have the courage to right the wrong' of his 2020 defeat."

The 2024 hopeful said to the crowd of MAGA supporters, "When this election is over, I will be the president of the United States.You will be vindicated and proud, and the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced."

