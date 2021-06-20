The GOP tried to put this 'offensively absurd' spin on the Capitol insurrection and CNN quickly shut them down
Conservatives are still pushing widely bizarre claims about the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to avoid accountability for the deadly encounter. On Friday, June 18, CNN offered a quick rundown of the latest myths about the Capitol riots as hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman debunked all of the theories.

While rolling footage of the most harrowing moments that captured the mob attacking U.S. Capitol police officers, Berman noted that "some Republicans and some deranged entertainers keep developing new and provably false ways to say the insurrection did not happen," according to HuffPost.

From the claims suggesting the insurrection was actually nothing more than a normal tourist visit to the U.S. Capitol to Fox News' Tucker Carlson's latest conspiracy theory suggesting members of the (FBI) were co-conspirators in the Capitol insurrection, the myths just continue to grow.


7 myths about the Capitol riots taken apart youtu.be


However, Keilar and Berman have made one point very clear: it is very difficult to dispute all that transpired when there is harrowing footage documenting the deadly encounter.