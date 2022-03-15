Justice Department charges Arizona MAGA rioter with punching police at Capitol: report

On Monday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the chief correspondent covering the arrests and trials of January 6 Capitol attack defendants, reported that a new case has been filed against an Arizona man named Jacob Zerkle, whom prosecutors allege punched police at the Capitol during the chaos.
According to MacFarlane, prosecutors say that Zerkle "did not attend former President Trump's speech because he went to the Capitol to protest, not to listen to speeches" — a reference to the former President's "Stop the Steal" rally that immediately preceded, and fed people into, the riot.
New wave of Capitol riot cases continues to form\n\nProsecutors charge Jacob Zerkle of Arizona. Per charging docs: He's suspected of punching police\n\nFeds: Zerkle "did not attend former President Trump\u2019s speech because he went to the Capitol to protest, not to listen to speeches"pic.twitter.com/reJx856piP— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1647293103
NOW WATCH: 'These people are almost collaborators': Counter-intel expert slams right-wing Putin apologists
Nearly 800 people have been charged for their involvement in their attack on the Capitol. The majority face misdemeanor charges like trespassing or unlawful picketing, but higher-level defendants face more serious charges including assault of police officers and — in the case of several members of the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers — seditious conspiracy.