Fox News mocked after criticizing Marvel for 'politicizing' Captain America
Captain America (Marvel)

Fox News is furious at the latest storyline from Marvel's Captain America, with two guests declaring the comic book publisher has turned the hero who has fought fascism and Nazism since 1941 into "Captain Woke."

For those unaware, Captain America was created in the middle of World War II, just before America officially entered the war, as an instrument to help Americans in the fight against the Axis powers. He's been called a "patriotic supersoldier," his entire foundation is literally about fighting fascism and the far right, and his popularity over the decades has only increased.

Until today, when Fox News launched an assault on the American hero.

"Dean Cain slams Marvel for new 'woke' Captain America comic: Bashing USA is now 'the cool thing to do'," is the title of a Fox News article that claims "Marvel is facing backlash for its latest comic, 'The United States of Captain America,' which says the American dream isn't real."

Here's how Fox News presents a quote from the comic book:

"…The first American dream is the one that isn't real. It's one some people expect to just be handed to them… When the truth is, it never really existed in the first place… other cultures. Immigrants… We're at our best when we keep no one out. A good dream is shared. Shared radically. Shared with everyone. When something isn't shared, it can become the American lie."

Fox News adds, "Cain said wokeness is becoming pervasive, affecting the media, actors, and celebrities and indoctrinating children in schools."

Marvel is literally just saying America has to be actively reinvented every day, and to do that we need and should want immigrants to share in our dream.

To Fox News, that's wokeness and propaganda.

On cable, Fox News guest Michael Loftus ranted about Captain America.

"It's sad, really, it's so sad when Captain America is now like Captain Woke, or Captain Propaganda. Did I miss an issue where he was kidnapped by liberal arts professors and was forced to move to Portland?" Loftus lamented. "It's the absolute worst, and it's it's just more proof that the left is going to come after everything that real Americans hold near and dear, they're in, after baseball they tried to cancel apple pie. And now, Captain America. Maybe they'll change his outfit, maybe now instead of a shield, he'll be armed with a laptop, and they'll have exciting adventures where he sits in coffee shops and and tweets mean things, and he's an active fact checker on Facebook. It's horrible."

Loftus says Captain America "has a huge impact" on children, calling the declaration that America is a land of immigrants "pretty insidious," while complaining the left doesn't "want the right to have any heroes."

He went on to "cancel" Captain America, declaring him "dead," at least to him: "I'm done with Captain America. He's dead."

It didn't take long for Loftus and Cain to be mocked.

Here's comic writer Cavan Scott: