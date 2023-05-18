Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said. A statement said a Vatican policeman fired a gun and hit the car. The man, described as about 40 years old and in an unstable sate of mind, did not get near the guest house on the other side of Vatican City where Pope Francis lives. The statement said the breach occurred at about 8 p.m when the man drove through Saint Ann's gate, one of several entrances...