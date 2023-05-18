Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said. A statement said a Vatican policeman fired a gun and hit the car. The man, described as about 40 years old and in an unstable sate of mind, did not get near the guest house on the other side of Vatican City where Pope Francis lives. The statement said the breach occurred at about 8 p.m when the man drove through Saint Ann's gate, one of several entrances...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Counter-terrorism expert: Jim Jordan and disgruntled FBI agents 'thought they'd get away with it — they didn't'
May 18, 2023
Former FBI deputy director for counter-terrorism Frank Figliuzzi called out the fired agents that appeared before Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) weaponization committee Thursday to claim that they were targeted because of their conservative beliefs.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, he joined with former U.S. Attorney and a whistleblower lawyer, Harry Litman, who questioned the legitimacy of the claim that the men were indeed whistleblowers instead of disgruntled employees.
Wallace wondered, if Jordan felt there was politicization happening at the FBI, why then wouldn't he call in the head of the FBI, Christopher Wray?
Figliuzzi explained that the last several times Wrey appeared on Capitol Hill, he makes it clear that Jan. 6 attackers are domestic terrorists. Each time it makes the GOP look as if they are supporting terrorism.
IN OTHER NEWS: Lauren Boebert's divorce helps explain a surge in misogynist rhetoric: columnist
"They thought they would get sympathy and people this with employees who have been fired for expressing their opinion, which we know is not true, so they discarded the Wrey thing theory and said, let's try to get sympathy for these folks who have families to feed," said Figliuzzi. "I think that's what's going on. They didn't want the truth to come out. We even glossed over some of the more ugly parts of this."
He made two additional points: in the case of Stephen Friend, the FBI said that he lost his clearance after he refused to participate in the arrest of a Jan. 6 attacker. When talking to his superiors about it, Friend “espoused an alternative narrative about the events at the U.S. Capitol," the letter from the Bureau said. There's also an accusation that Friend downloaded documents from the FBI onto a personal drive, but didn't go into details there.
Figliuzzi explained that the man that Friend refused to arrest was using chemical spray against officers, wearing full tactical gear with a helmet, and was known for having an AR-15.
"And Stephen Friend suggests he's cooperative and make an appointment to turn himself in," said Figliuzzi in shock. "Really? You want that guy showing up in the reception room at the office? That's fascinating. It's those kinds of things that gloss over and thought they would get away with it today, and they didn't."
See the full discussion below or at the link here.
Terrorism expert: Jordan and disgruntled FBI agents 'thought they'd get away with it — they didn't' www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Lauren Boebert's divorce helps explain a surge in misogynist rhetoric: columnist
May 18, 2023
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke of having a “heavy weight on my heart” in a statement earlier this week announcing her divorce from her husband of nearly two decades.
Boebert cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing for divorce from Jayson Boebert.
“I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult,” she said.
Boebert’s expression of her belief in the institution of marriage matches the far-right congresswoman’s publicly stated views.
Her assertion of her own independence, however, does not.
IN OTHER NEWS: Congressman blasts Jim Jordan over 'bizarre' platform given to '3 disgruntled employees'
Boebert’s decision to break with the views of Christian conservatives she publicly supports to assert her own independence isn’t especially unique, and it helps explain the surge of misogynist rhetoric, Amanda Marcotte writes in a column for Salon published under the headline “Lauren Boebert's divorce exposes the dark little secret of red state life.”
Marcotte writes that Boebert’s divorce is a “window into an aspect of red state life that hasn't been much discussed, one which is likely fueling the ugly surge in misogynist rhetoric and policy being pushed by Republicans, especially the men.”
“The dark little secret of red state life is there's a lot of Lauren Boeberts out there: Conservative women who disavow feminism, but, when given a shot at more independence for themselves, gladly use hard-won rights like divorce and abortion. Republican men are getting increasingly angry about even this minor loss of control over women.”
This “minor” loss of control appears have had a major impact on America’s political dynamics in recent years, Marcotte contends, noting that a “sexual predator is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Abortion bans keep getting passed, despite being wildly unpopular. And now there's even a GOP push to make it harder for people — mostly women — to file for divorce.”
Marcotte writes that for decades the average age women marry has been steadily increasing from 20 in 1950 to almost 29 in 2022, noting that the trend is less pronounced but still exists in red states, such as Alabama and Mississippi, where women on average are over 25 on their wedding day.
“All of this is because American women, whether they live in liberal or conservative communities, have decided it's best to have a strong measure of personal independence,” Marcotte writes.
“As anyone who is connected to conservative communities could tell you, conservative women may denounce feminism, but still feel it's important to be self-sufficient. The story they tell themselves is that it's not political, but pragmatic: Finding a good man is hard. It's safer and smarter to be able to take care of yourself and keep your options open. Life without men is often, frankly, easier. Statistics even show that single mothers have more free time than married mothers.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
'A very frightening period': MAGA Republicans threaten librarians with prison time
May 18, 2023
In the Netherlands and other European democracies, comprehensive sex education starts at an early age. Dutch officials reason that the more youths know about sex, the more likely they are to avoid unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.
But in the United States, the Religious Right has a radically different viewpoint. Far-right white evangelical Christians who oppose abortion often oppose any time of sex education.
According to the Washington Post's Hannah Natanson, MAGA Republicans in state legislatures have been pushing bills threatening librarians with either heavy fines or prison time if they give minors a book they consider "obscene." And material doesn't have to be explicit to fit the Religious Right's definition of obscenity.
In an article published on May 18, Natanson reports that "at least seven states" in the U.S. have, in the "last two years," passed laws that "permit criminal prosecution of school and library personnel" for "providing sexually explicit, obscene or 'harmful' books to children."
According to Natanson, "Another dozen states considered more than 20 similar bills this year, half of which are likely to come up again in 2024, The Post found. Some of the laws impose severe penalties on librarians, who until now, were exempted in almost every state from prosecution over obscene material — a carve-out meant to permit accurate lessons in topics such as sex education. All but one of the new laws target schools, while some also target the staff of public libraries and one affects book vendors."
The Religious Right movement, led by far-right evangelicals like the Rev. Pat Robertson and the late Rev. Jerry Falwell, Sr., has been a major influence in the GOP since President Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign. But Keith Gambill, a teachers union president in Indiana, believes that Religious Right-inspired bills and laws of the last few years have been especially bad.
Gambill told the Post, "This is my 37th year in education. I've never seen anything like this.… We are entering a very frightening period."
Natanson notes that school librarians in Indiana have "begun removing books that deal with LGBTQ issues, sex, race and violence" in order to avoid legal problems.
"All 50 states maintain obscenity laws, which typically prohibit the distribution of obscene material to minors and impose heavy fines and prison sentences for violations," the reporter explains. "But the vast majority adopted exemptions for schools, public libraries and museums in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s to ensure educators could provide full information to children on topics such as biology, health and sex education without facing expensive litigation, according to a research report from the advocacy group EveryLibrary."
John Chrastka, EveryLibrary's executive director, told the Post, "We are, as a country, at a very broken place right now. We have a fundamental break in trust between some groups of society and the educational system."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}