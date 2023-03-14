Car crashes into Berlin's Holocaust Memorial and flees from police
Debris from the car that crashed into a low stele of the Holocaust Memorial on Tuesday night lies at the scene of the accident. A car slammed into a low block in Berlin's famous Holocaust Memorial in the early hours of Tuesday morning, damaging it, police reported. Joerg Carstensen/dpa

A car slammed into a low block in Berlin's famous Holocaust Memorial in the early hours of Tuesday morning, damaging it, police reported.

According to the police report, three men fled from the police by driving the car from the scene at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe near the Brandenburg Gate at around 3:30 am (0230 GMT).

The suspects then drove off the road, abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot, but were arrested by the police shortly thereafter.

The local newspaper the Berliner Zeitung published images of the crashed car and the damaged concrete block. Pieces of debris could be seen lying around and a liquid has leaked out.

The attempted getaway car has been towed away.

