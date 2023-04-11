Cardi B defends ‘predator’ Dalai Lama remarks, rejects being called the ‘wrong messenger’
Cardi B arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. - Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Cardi B didn’t mince words about a controversial video of the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy on the lips and asking the boy to “suck my tongue.” The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop superstar unleashed a slew of expletives denouncing the Buddhist spiritual leader — even going as far as to liken his actions to a sexual predator. “This world is full of predators,” she first wrote on Twitter Monday. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children.” “Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power and our churches,” Cardi B continued, then...