Cases against 20 arrested voters in Florida on shaky legal ground. State issued them voter IDs
Ron DeSantis speaks at The Villages on June 2, 2022. - Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two weeks after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s top election officials stood in a Broward County courtroom and announced the arrest of 20 people for voting illegally, the state’s case is starting to fall apart. The announcement was the first initiative of the governor’s Office of Election Crimes and Security, and it targeted people disqualified from voting because they’ve been convicted of murder or sexual assault. “They’re going to pay the price for it,’’ the governor promised. But in the face of a stream of conflicting messages coming from the governor and state...