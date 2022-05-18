U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is projected to have lost his primary Tuesday night and be a one-term Congressman.

Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report first made the call Tuesday night:

Business Insider also reports Cawthorn was "ousted."

Republicans in Cawthorn's North Carolina district had eight candidates to choose from and picked state Senator Chuck Edwards. As recently as last week Edwards was "polling a distant second at 21 percent," Newsweek reported.

Edwards will face a formidable Democrat, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. A Buncombe County Commissioner, Beach-Ferrara is an ordained Christian minister and the founding Executive Director of the Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE).

Beach-Ferrara has a strong focus on policy. Unlike many modern-day candidates, especially on the right, her website lists her positions on 16 different issues: Agriculture, Children’s Issues, Choice, Climate Issues, COVID, Economic Opportunity & Job Creation, Education, Healthcare, Higher Education & Student Loan Debt, Legalizing Marijuana, LGBTQ Rights, Opioid Crisis, Racial Justice, Social Security & Medicare, Veterans, and Voting Rights & Independent Redistricting.

"Jasmine and her wife, Meghann Burke, live in Asheville with their oldest child Cal, twins Lily and Wyatt and dog, Ruggles," her campaign website says. "They love hiking, swimming, exploring every playground in the county, and BBQ-ing. Jasmine is a fan of the UNC Tarheels, Carolina Courage, and Carolina Panthers."

Chuck Edwards was endorsed by several Republicans, including U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, Phil Berger, the President pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, and North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.

But Cawthorn's constituents reportedly had grown tired of his immaturity, including, as Newsweek noted, "being stopped by police three times since October—for alleged speeding and driving with a revoked license—being caught for the second time with a gun at airport security and accusations he was involved in illegal insider trading in relation to his ties to a 'Let's Go Brandon' cryptocurrency."