CDC: No restrictions needed for Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, panel advises US resume use

There's also the fact that the GOP tried to convince Americans that the economy would be destroyed under a Biden presidency. Trump, in fact, told his rally crowds that they would see the stock market fall if Biden was elected. Calling it "a disaster," he tried to promote his own work on the economy, but the markets had already fallen under him and he lost faith in the economy as he failed to control the coronavirus.

NBC News reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell explained that Democrats don't believe Republicans have any credibility on the economy going all the way back to the recession under President Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. Even George H.W. Bush promised not to raise taxes, but when he entered office after the Reagan, problems he was forced to.

"They point to the economy saying that under the Trump administration, under the Republican tax cuts of 2017 the rich have gotten richer," Caldwell continued. "The corporations have gotten richer. But the thing that matters most as far as credibility is concerned is where the American people land. And polls are suggesting that Americans are not opposed to increasing taxes on corporations and on the wealthy. And that is pretty significant, especially when Americans think they're getting something out of it. They're pairing these tax increases with really a big restructuring of the economy to give middle, lower-income people a more even playing field. And this seems as far as polling is concerned at this moment, seems to be working for Democrats and the Biden administration."

PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor noted that as Biden reaches his first 100 days in office, he intends to take a victory lap because he's been able to meet all of the goals they've set for themselves. What's next, however, will be issues that have plagued Republicans and Democrats, she explained. Issues like immigration, police reform and other topics have notoriously struggled to make it through even the most bipartisan of Congresses. Still, the Biden team thinks they can do it.

See the full discussion below:



