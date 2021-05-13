CDC to drop indoor face mask recommendation for fully vaccinated people, source says
Rochelle Walensky speaks to the press after visiting the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site on March 30, 2021, in Boston. - Erin Clark/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks in most indoor settings, a source briefed on the matter told the New York Daily News. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, is set to elaborate on the new mask guidelines during a briefing with reporters at 2 p.m. Eastern time, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preempt the announcement. Some specifics about the new guidelines were not immediately known, and the source cautioned that the CDC could still recommend continu...